'No tunnel is too deep': Gaza flyers warn Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of fate similar to Hezbollah's Nasrallah

In a chilling message distributed across the Gaza Strip, flyers have surfaced warning Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that his fate will mirror that of other high-profile slain militants, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The flyers, which have gained significant attention in Hebrew media, bear the ominous message: “Sinwar, there is no tunnel too deep. Ask Nasrallah."

The design of the flyers features a striking image of Sinwar at the top half of an hourglass, symbolizing the dwindling time left for him, while the lower half showcases the faces of assassinated Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, Muhammad Deif, and Saleh al-Arouri. This imagery implies that Sinwar's demise may be imminent, echoing fears within Hamas about the fate of its leadership.

Reports on Monday suggested that Sinwar is alive and has initiated secret communication with Qatar, according to an article from the Israeli media outlet The Jerusalem Post. This revelation follows a recent Israeli airstrike that targeted what was believed to be a Hamas command center in Gaza, which resulted in significant civilian casualties, including women and children. Initial reports speculated that Sinwar may have been killed in this strike, raising concerns and questions about his status, particularly after he had not communicated with official channels for an extended period.

However, a senior Qatari diplomat has since clarified that the reports of direct contact with Sinwar are inaccurate, stating that any communication was facilitated through Khalil al-Hayah, another senior figure within Hamas. This confusion highlights the intense scrutiny and uncertainty surrounding Sinwar’s current situation.

The Israeli military confirmed that the recent attack aimed to target a Hamas command center, yet the Palestinian health authorities reported a tragic toll of 22 fatalities, predominantly women and children, which has drawn widespread condemnation.

Following the airstrike on September 21, speculation regarding Sinwar's fate intensified, prompting the Israeli military to investigate whether he was among the deceased. A report from Times of Israel noted that military intelligence was actively pursuing leads concerning his potential death, a development further fueled by Israeli journalist Ben Caspit’s reports.

Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attacks on Israel, assumed leadership of Hamas in August after the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Iran. Born in 1962, Sinwar has a long and contentious history with Hamas, being one of its earliest members since its establishment in 1987. He previously led the militant group’s security operations, which included eliminating perceived Israeli spies within its ranks.

Sinwar’s notoriety is well-documented; during his initial imprisonment by Israel in the late 1980s, he admitted to killing 12 suspected collaborators, earning the grim moniker "The Butcher of Khan Younis." He was subsequently sentenced to four life terms for his crimes, which included the killing of two Israeli personnel.

