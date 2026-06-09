India's UN envoy Parvathaneni Harish reiterated India's deep commitment to the Afghan people at a UNSC meeting, highlighting extensive humanitarian aid in healthcare, education, and infrastructure across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, has reaffirmed India's deep commitment to the Afghan people, emphasising ties and ongoing humanitarian and development assistance amid Afghanistan's challenges. Speaking at UNAMA Briefing in UNSC Meeting on the Situation in Afghanistan, Harish described India and Afghanistan as "contiguous neighbours" and "civilizational states" with centuries-old bonds.

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"India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbors, and as civilizational states, our ties have spanned centuries. Our history of close cooperation continues to guide our modern-day relationship. The proud people of Afghanistan have endured a lot in this century and the Government of India will continue to stand in favor of peace and stability, so as to foster development and stability in this nation. Our participation in the Doha working group meetings, and our strong bilateral development partnership stand testimony to this promise," he said. Harish further added that India has reiterated its sustained humanitarian and development partnership with Afghanistan, highlighting wide-ranging assistance across all 34 provinces and over 500 projects.

"India's capacity-building and humanitarian assistance initiatives for the Afghan people can be seen in all 34 provinces and in more than 500 development partnership projects. We are focusing on healthcare, public infrastructure, and capacity building. We are intensifying our cooperation with UN agencies, as well as others such as the Afghan Red Cross Society, in priority areas of the Afghan people. The visits to India of Afghan ministers last year have ensured necessary planning and coordination so that our support reaches the intended beneficiaries," he added.

Humanitarian and Healthcare Initiatives

India reinforces humanitarian support for Afghanistan through healthcare, relief, and infrastructure initiatives. "Generations of Afghans, having suffered years of active hostility, are now suffering neglect by the international community. In April 2026, India delivered 3 tonnes of specialised flood relief supplies to support communities affected by recent floods. The consignment included kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more. In its commitment to strengthen Afghanistan's child immunisation program, India has recently delivered 33 tonnes of BCG and Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccines, and related dry materials to Kabul. It gives us great satisfaction to report that now Afghan children suffering from acute congenital heart diseases are being treated in India. Establishment of maternity clinics in rural areas in Paktika, Khost, and Paktia, upgradation of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, and construction of oncology and trauma centres in Kabul also underlines our commitment to Afghan women and children," Harish added.

Appreciation for Partner Agencies

India appreciates partner agencies for advancing Afghanistan's healthcare and humanitarian support initiatives. "We thank our partner agencies, including UNICEF and the Afghan Red Cross Society in this regard. Setting up of an oncology centre, a trauma centre, and the soon-to-begin installation of advanced medical devices across hospitals, and construction of a 30-bed hospital in Kabul and a thalassemia centre in Herat will provide much-needed healthcare support," he said.

Extensive Aid and Rehabilitation Efforts

India highlights extensive humanitarian aid, education support, and rehabilitation efforts for Afghanistan. "Since August 2021, my country has supplied more than 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 420 tonnes of medicines and vaccines including anti-cancer medicines, and medicines for vector diseases, as well as 40,000 liters of pesticide. The two earthquakes that have ravaged Afghanistan last year call for more support. India was among the first to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of 60 tons of food, 42 tonnes of earthquake relief materials, and 73 tonnes of essential medicines. In partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, we have provided 68 tonnes of medical supplies and 34 tonnes of social support items for rehabilitation of drug addicts," Harish said.

Education and Empowerment Initiatives

He further added, "In the field of education, our scholarship and fellowship schemes for Afghan students are always in demand. Since 2023, about 3,000 students have availed themselves of these opportunities, including 1,000 Afghan women. Another 1,000 scholarships will also be offered very soon to pursue degree courses and master's courses. India continues to provide financial and logistical support to Afghan self-help groups led by women." (ANI)