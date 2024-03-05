Israel's FM criticizes UN chief Antonio Guterres, accuses him of bringing the global body to its lowest level

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received sharp criticism from the Israel Foreign Minister, alleging that his leadership has taken the organization to unprecedented lows. The remarks suggest growing tensions between Israel and the United Nations.

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz has made a brazen attack on the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The relationship between Israel and the top international body has gone down ever since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October last year.

Israel first made comments against Antonio Guterres for making some decisions that were in favor of Hamas. The Middle Eastern nation called out the United Nations Secretary-General for using a rare clause to call for a truce between the two fighting parties. In a letter on Gaza to the Security Council under Article 99 of the UN Charter, Antonio Guterres brought the attention of the council to the matter in Gaza.

This was the first time since 1989 that a UN Chief used the clause to garner the attention of the United Nations Security Council. Besides, the UN chief has also repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the unfolding war. He also spoke multiple times in favor of Palestinians showcasing support for a two-state solution something which Israel doesn't support and endorse.

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz has upped his ante against Antonio Guterres after recently accusing him of bringing the United Nations to its lowest level. The United Nations which boasts itself as the top global body has failed at multiple levels in solving conflicts. Its rigid structure has made it inefficient in global security matters.

The structure of the United Nations has remained the same since its foundation in 1945 post the second world war. Despite the time, conditions, and landscape of geopolitics changing completely since the Second World War, the United Nations has remained the same without bringing necessary changes to its body and structure.