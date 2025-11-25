Bangladesh: A leader, who is close to the Awami League and in hiding, claims Bangladesh is turning into a hub of terrorism and forced conversions, alleging ISI influence, rising extremism and threats to Hindus.

Bangladesh: He once lived a comfortable and respected life in Barishal, running a large business and being regarded as a prominent figure of the Bangabhumi movement. Today, he and his family are homeless, on the run, and living in fear. Their lives changed after August 5, 2024, when fundamentalists allegedly looted and burned down his home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Days after Sheikh Hasina was sentence to death for ‘crimes against humanity’, this leader, who has close associations with the former Bangladesh PM's Awami League, has been unable to show his face in public since. With a trembling voice, he pleads:

“Don’t write my name, brother. Don’t show my picture. If I come out in public, they will kill me. My wife and children won’t be spared either.”

“Horrific Situation in Bangladesh”

Despite living in hiding, he remains connected to news and intelligence across Bangladesh. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Bangla, he made chilling claims about the current state of the country.

He told us:

“Bangladesh has now become a hotbed of terrorism and fundamentalism. Hindus are being forcibly converted every day. Those who refuse to convert are being slaughtered. Beautiful Hindu girls are being abducted. The situation is horrific. If Jamaat returns to power, Hindus will no longer be able to live in Bangladesh.”

He alleges that Pakistan’s intelligence agency has expanded its presence aggressively:

“Pakistan’s ISI has established bases in all 64 districts. What has arrived by ship from Karachi to Chattogram port? Fundamentalist and militant organizations are active all over Bangladesh. Jamaat’s 51 organizations have become active.”

A particularly alarming revelation is his claim that Jamaat — historically a Muslim political front — has now created a Hindu wing for a sinister purpose:

“Until now, Jamaat had no Hindu organization. Now they have formed a Hindu organization. Their goal is to enter Hindu homes and abduct beautiful girls.”

He even points to a possible legal weaponisation of inheritance laws:

“Until now, there was no law in Bangladesh for girls to inherit family property after marriage. Now they are about to enact that law. The purpose is to marry Hindu girls and seize their property.”

The Electoral Battlefield

With elections ahead, the leader believes that political realities are still in favour of the ruling party:

“The Awami League still has 50% of the votes in Bangladesh. It is not possible to hold an election by banning the Awami League. India will not accept this election. The international community will not accept it either. I hope the Awami League will return by December. Otherwise, the election might not happen at all.”

He strongly suggests that without the return of the Awami League, the political landscape could spiral further into instability.

“Dhaka Earthquake Was Man-Made”

Perhaps the most shocking claim is his allegation that the recent earthquake in Dhaka was not a natural disaster:

“The earthquake in Dhaka was nothing but man-made. The entire city of Dhaka shook, buildings swayed.”

He ominously hints that more may be coming:

“See what happens in the Chicken’s Neck and Chittagong Hill Tracts within a few days. If India cannot do something this time, it will never be able to. The mistake that Indira Gandhi made must be corrected this time.”

If these claims hold any truth, the entire region — especially the India-Bangladesh border — may be on the verge of a dramatic shift.