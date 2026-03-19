The escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict has created a multi-layered global crisis. Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, combined with Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, has severely disrupted global oil and gas supplies, causing prices to surge. A significant secondary threat is the vulnerability of essential undersea internet cables in waterways.

The ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict has taken a dangerous turn, with Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupting global oil and gas supplies while raising fresh concerns about potential internet outages. The strategic waterway, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, has become the epicentre of a rapidly escalating crisis.

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Iran has effectively choked energy flows by restricting movement through the strait, a route that carries nearly 20% of global oil and LNG shipments. Shipping activity has plummeted as vessels avoid the region due to safety fears, while insurance costs have surged. Experts describe the disruption as one of the most significant energy shocks in decades.

Adding to the crisis, Iran has deployed sea mines across the strait, forcing many shipping companies to halt operations. At the same time, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have intensified attacks in the Red Sea, targeting commercial vessels and turning another vital trade route into a high-risk zone.

Also Read: How The US-Israel-Iran War Is Expanding Across 13 Countries And Hitting Global Oil Supply

Global Energy Supply Under Threat

The dual disruption of the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea routes has triggered widespread concern about energy security. Oil prices have surged sharply, and countries dependent on Middle Eastern supplies, including India, are already facing shortages and supply chain bottlenecks.

The crisis has forced governments to take emergency measures, including securing alternative supply routes and boosting domestic production. However, analysts warn that prolonged disruption could lead to sustained price spikes and economic instability worldwide.

Risk to Global Internet Infrastructure

Beyond energy, a lesser-known but critical threat is emerging: the vulnerability of global internet networks. The Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea sit atop a dense network of subsea fibre-optic cables that carry a major share of global data traffic.

At least 17 cables run through the Red Sea, while several key lines pass through the Persian Gulf, linking Asia, Europe, and Africa. These include major systems that support India’s international data connectivity.

Any damage to these cables—whether accidental or deliberate—could disrupt internet services across multiple continents. Experts warn that targeting such infrastructure could have cascading effects on communication, financial systems, and global business operations.

Also Read: Iran War Enters Dangerous New Phase as US Rethinks Strategy With Big Military Push

A Multi-Layered Global Crisis

With energy routes under siege and digital infrastructure at risk, the conflict is no longer limited to military exchanges. It now threatens to trigger a broader global crisis affecting fuel supplies, shipping lanes, and even internet connectivity.

As tensions continue to escalate, the situation underscores how modern warfare can impact both physical and digital lifelines, with consequences that extend far beyond the Middle East.