The head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency said that there is a possibility of both radiological and chemical contamination there. However, he asserted that the radiation levels outside the complex are normal.

As tensions between Israel and Iran spiral into dangerous territory, the Israeli military has struck Iran’s principal uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, igniting fears of a potential radiological and chemical catastrophe. The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, sounded a grave warning about the possible consequences of the attack, but assuring that radiation levels outside the site currently remain stable.

“There is a possibility of both radiological and chemical contamination there,” said Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He clarified, however, that “the level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact to the population or the environment from this event.”

Despite the initial calm, Grossi voiced concern about the lethal implications if uranium — especially in its volatile hexafluoride gas form — were to be ingested or inhaled. “It will pose a significant danger,” he warned, adding that the threat can be mitigated with adequate safety measures. “Appropriate protective measures,” such as respiratory gear for personnel, are now urgently necessary, he noted.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the IAEA board in Vienna, Grossi stated that no further structural damage had been reported at Natanz or at the Isfahan nuclear research centre following Saturday’s strikes. Yet, he cautioned that unseen damage, especially due to power disruptions, might have compromised delicate systems.

Satellite images confirm damage

Recent satellite imagery reviewed by The Associated Press reveal sweeping destruction at the Natanz site. Key buildings — particularly those supplying electricity to the complex — have been reduced to rubble. Although the subterranean centrifuge facility appears intact, Grossi confirmed that the surface infrastructure has been annihilated, and warned of possible hidden fallout due to the loss of power.

Meanwhile, in Isfahan, the Israeli operation has reportedly left four critical buildings — including a uranium conversion plant — severely damaged. Fortunately, no radiation leaks have been detected from either Natanz or Isfahan, though the intensity and precision of the strikes have shocked the international nuclear community.

In contrast, Iran’s other major nuclear facilities — the Fordo enrichment plant, the Bushehr commercial nuclear reactor, and the Tehran Research Reactor — have been spared from harm, at least for now.

‘Wake up to Gaza,’ UN tells world leaders

While the world grapples with the fallout from the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, another urgent appeal echoed from Geneva. Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, delivered a searing condemnation of Israel’s relentless military campaign in Gaza.

“The facts speak for themselves,” Türk declared as he opened the latest session of the Human Rights Council. “Everyone in government needs to wake up to what is happening in Gaza. All those with influence must exert maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas, to put an end to this unbearable suffering.”

Describing the situation as one of "horrifying, unconscionable suffering," Türk urged the international community to act swiftly and decisively to halt the crisis.