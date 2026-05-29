At the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore, India and the US reaffirmed strengthening defence ties for the Indo-Pacific. India's Defence Secretary also held high-level talks with NATO, focusing on evolving global security challenges.

India-US Reaffirm Defence Cooperation

India and the United States on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region during high-level engagement on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. India also engaged with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

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During the engagement, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Commander of the United States INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command), Admiral Samuel J Paparo. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that," Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Commander, US @INDOPACOM Admiral Samuel J Paparo on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore." https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2060225157940310264 The talks focused on "strengthening military-to-military cooperation, enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, and addressing emerging security challenges, reaffirming the shared commitment towards deepening #IndiaUS strategic defence ties."

India Engages with NATO

India also highlighted its commitment to sustained strategic engagement with NATO during high-level interactions on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. The Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, on evolving global and regional security challenges.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chair of the @NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on the sidelines of #SLD26." https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2060229599330730293 The exchange "focused on enhancing strategic dialogue and exchanging perspectives on evolving global security challenges. The interaction reaffirmed India's commitment to constructive engagement with key multilateral defence organisations."

Strategic Outreach for a Secure Indo-Pacific

Earlier, India, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, also underscored its strategic priorities for a stable and secure Indo-Pacific through high-level diplomatic outreach and academic engagement.

In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh "engaged with leading think tanks and academia on strengthening the Indo-Pacific security architecture, defence industrial collaboration and emerging technology partnerships."

Addressing a distinguished gathering on "India's Defence Diplomacy for a Stable, Secure and Inclusive Indo Pacific", Singh shared "India's vision for regional security and strategic engagement." According to the post, the engagement was also attended by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the engagement. (ANI)