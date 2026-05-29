Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman thanked PM Narendra Modi for his Eid-ul-Adha greetings. Via a Facebook post, Rahman expressed hope for strengthening the relationship between the two countries on the foundations of mutual respect and friendship.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the occasion of Eid. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh expressed this gratitude in a post on his verified Facebook page.

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"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his very kind greetings to me and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha", Tarique Rahman said on his Facebook page. He expressed hope that the relationship between Bangladesh and India would continue to improve day by day.

"May the relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and India continue to be strengthened on the foundations of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill", Rahman added.

PM Modi's Greetings on Eid

Earlier, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, a major religious festival for Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message of greetings to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and to the people of Bangladesh. In a message sent to Tarique Rahman, PM Modi reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening people-centric cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

In the message, PM Modi conveyed greetings on behalf of the people and the Government of India to the "brotherly people" of Bangladesh. PM Modi said, the festival is an integral part of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm by millions of Muslims across the country.

Highlighting the significance of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the festival embodies the timeless ideals of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential for fostering a peaceful and inclusive world.

Emphasis on Bilateral Relations

Referring to bilateral relations, PM Modi said India and Bangladesh share a deep-rooted bond built on shared sacrifices, cultural commonalities and a mutual aspiration for peace, stability and growth. He said the Government of India looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

PM Modi also expressed hope that the shared development visions of the two nations would continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of their people. PM Modi wished good health and well-being to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and continued peace and prosperity for the people of Bangladesh. (ANI)