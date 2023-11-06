Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH)

    Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Israeli army arrested Ahed Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian activist, on the suspicion of inciting violence and engaging in terror activities in Nabi Salih.

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    The Israeli army announced on Monday that they had apprehended Ahed Tamimi, a prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist, during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and engaging in terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih, near Ramallah, according to an army spokesman. She has been transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.

    Ahed Tamimi gained widespread recognition at the age of 14 when a video captured her biting an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her younger brother, who had his arm in a cast. She has since become an icon of the Palestinian cause, with a large portrait of her painted on the Israeli separation wall in Bethlehem near Jerusalem.

    Following the start of the Gaza conflict triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, Israeli security forces have conducted extensive arrests of Palestinians suspected of having ties to Hamas or inciting violence.

    This surge in tensions and violence has resulted in the loss of over 150 Palestinian lives in the West Bank, with most casualties attributed to actions by Israeli soldiers or settlers, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details AJR

    US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details

    Nobodys hands are clean both sides are at fault says Barack Obama on Israel Hamas war WATCH gcw

    Barack Obama dubs Hamas' atrocities as 'horrific'; calls Palestinians plight 'unbearable' (WATCH)

    Israel hamas war gaza strip cut into two says Israeli army amid significant strikes gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Gaza strip cut into two,’ says Israeli Army amid 'significant strikes'

    Hamburg airport hostage drama ends after nearly 16 hours; man arrested, daughter unharmed (WATCH) snt

    Hamburg airport hostage drama ends after nearly 16 hours; man arrested, daughter unharmed (WATCH)

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024 AJR

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route AJR

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route

    You sneak into countries Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post gcw

    'You sneak into countries...': Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post

    Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 5 things Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed about their daughter RKK

    Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 5 things Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed about their daughter

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4999 Check features how to install more gcw

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    Environmental concern: Agumbe Ghat road widening project threatens destruction of over 4 lakh plants vkp

    Environmental concern: Agumbe Ghat road widening project threatens destruction of over 4 lakh plants

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon