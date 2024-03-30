Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert

    Amid escalating concerns of terror threats, intelligence agencies monitor IS-inspired modules following a call for attacks by IS-Central. Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari urged foreign fighters to join ISIS and called for attacks on Christians and Jews worldwide during Ramadan. US intelligence warns of ISIS resurgence, prompting security boosts around Jewish establishments in Delhi and Mumbai. 

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Amid escalating concerns of potential terror threats, intelligence agencies are closely monitoring IS-inspired modules following a call by the core Islamic State (IS-Central) for "lone wolves" worldwide to carry out massacres of "infidels" to mark the 10-year anniversary of the declaration of the "Caliphate" in 2014.

    Islamic State spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari released a statement through Telegram, urging foreign fighters (Muhajirin) from various nations to join the organization, citing the establishment of the Caliphate as a historic turning point and highlighting their global expansion, including into Mozambique, Africa.

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

    Al-Ansari, using the messaging app Telegram, called for attacks targeting Christians and Jews in the US, Europe, and Israel during Ramadan. He also lauded a recent terror attack in Moscow, claiming 140 lives, and warned of potential attacks against US troops in Iraq.

    The heightened threat perception from ISIS has prompted US intelligence officials to warn of the group's resurgence and increased capabilities, with FBI Director Chris Wray highlighting the elevated risks posed by various extremist elements, including homegrown violent extremists and foreign terrorist organizations.

    'Recruited via Telegram for money': Moscow terror attack suspect in chilling interrogation video (WATCH)

    As a precautionary measure, intelligence agencies have advised local law enforcement to bolster security around Jewish establishments, community centers, and Chabad Houses in Delhi and Mumbai. Recommendations include enhancing security measures at major gatherings, cultural sites, and religious centres, conducting perimeter sweeps and screening mail and packages to prioritize public safety.

    Recently, an IIT-Guwahati student suspected of pledging allegiance to ISIS was apprehended in Hajo and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This follows the arrest of ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged involvement in radicalization activities across multiple states. The student's detention was prompted by an open letter on LinkedIn, which led to a lookout alert, and subsequent discovery of ISIS-related materials in his hostel room.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle avv

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle

    Hamas terrorist makes shocking confession of Sexual violence against Israeli woman, shares chilling details avv

    Hamas terrorist makes shocking confession of Sexual violence against Israeli woman, shares chilling details

    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people avv

    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people

    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause avv

    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause

    Revealed Why did Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and how much will it cost to fix it snt

    Revealed: Why did Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and how much will it cost to fix it?

    Recent Stories

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle avv

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details

    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes' RKK

    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes'

    Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma assault in Goa hotel: Report osf

    Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma of assault in Goa hotel: Report

    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon