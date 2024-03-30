Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert

Amid escalating concerns of terror threats, intelligence agencies monitor IS-inspired modules following a call for attacks by IS-Central. Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari urged foreign fighters to join ISIS and called for attacks on Christians and Jews worldwide during Ramadan. US intelligence warns of ISIS resurgence, prompting security boosts around Jewish establishments in Delhi and Mumbai.

Amid escalating concerns of potential terror threats, intelligence agencies are closely monitoring IS-inspired modules following a call by the core Islamic State (IS-Central) for "lone wolves" worldwide to carry out massacres of "infidels" to mark the 10-year anniversary of the declaration of the "Caliphate" in 2014.

Islamic State spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari released a statement through Telegram, urging foreign fighters (Muhajirin) from various nations to join the organization, citing the establishment of the Caliphate as a historic turning point and highlighting their global expansion, including into Mozambique, Africa.



Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

Al-Ansari, using the messaging app Telegram, called for attacks targeting Christians and Jews in the US, Europe, and Israel during Ramadan. He also lauded a recent terror attack in Moscow, claiming 140 lives, and warned of potential attacks against US troops in Iraq.

The heightened threat perception from ISIS has prompted US intelligence officials to warn of the group's resurgence and increased capabilities, with FBI Director Chris Wray highlighting the elevated risks posed by various extremist elements, including homegrown violent extremists and foreign terrorist organizations.



'Recruited via Telegram for money': Moscow terror attack suspect in chilling interrogation video (WATCH)

As a precautionary measure, intelligence agencies have advised local law enforcement to bolster security around Jewish establishments, community centers, and Chabad Houses in Delhi and Mumbai. Recommendations include enhancing security measures at major gatherings, cultural sites, and religious centres, conducting perimeter sweeps and screening mail and packages to prioritize public safety.

Recently, an IIT-Guwahati student suspected of pledging allegiance to ISIS was apprehended in Hajo and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This follows the arrest of ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged involvement in radicalization activities across multiple states. The student's detention was prompted by an open letter on LinkedIn, which led to a lookout alert, and subsequent discovery of ISIS-related materials in his hostel room.