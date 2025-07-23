Just days after the incident, another video is doing rounds on social media showing ISKCON devotees standing outside a KFC outlet, chanting "Hare Rama Hare Krishna".

A controversy erupted after a video surfaced online showing a young African-British man eating chicken inside ISKCON's Govinda restaurant in London, a well-known pure vegetarian eatery. The clip quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media. The man, identified as YouTuber ‘Cenzo’, later issued an apology, claiming he was unaware of the restaurant's religious significance and admitted the prank was in poor taste.

Despite the apology, internet users slammed the act as disrespectful and labelled it racist for disregarding the establishment's spiritual ethos.

Just days after the incident, another video is doing rounds on social media showing ISKCON devotees standing outside a KFC outlet, chanting "Hare Rama Hare Krishna".

"They come to our restaurants to harass us, & we come to uplift their consciousness," the caption of the post read.

Scroll to load tweet…

ISKCON Devotees' Response

The clip shows ISKCON devotees chanting the lord's name as a response to the man's act and spreading the message of choosing consciousness over rage.

Separately, ISKCON released an official statement addressing the incident. "We forgive and sincerely pray for the perpetrators of this undignified act, who, due to ignorance, are probably unaware or simply don't care about the pain they are causing by making such childish videos," the statement read.

Scroll to load tweet…

African-British Man Eats Chicken Inside ISKCON's Vegetarian Restaurant, Sparks Outrage

Scroll to load tweet…

ISKCON, or the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is a spiritual organisation founded in 1966 by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. It is based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the ancient Vedic scriptures of India. ISKCON's primary focus is on promoting Krishna consciousness.