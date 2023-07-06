Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau justifies Khalistani provocation, says 'India is wrong' | WATCH

    Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has justified India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination tableau and said that "India is wrong, we have always taken strict action against terrorism."

    Is Justin Trudeau defending Khalistani terror? justifies Indira Gandhi's assassination tableau AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has justified India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination tableau and said that "India is wrong, we have always taken strict action against terrorism."

    Speaking to a reporter on Khalistani extremism and tableau showing assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, the Canadian PM said, "They (Indian government) are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will."

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details

    Watch the video here:

    Earlier in June, the display of a controversial tableau depicting the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi during a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession in Brampton, Canada, had sparked widespread outrage.

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19

    Not only Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the High Commissioner of Canada in India have taken exception to it, but the Punjabi diaspora settled in Canada too have condemned the tableau.

    Canada-based Friends of Canada and India Foundation president Maninder Singh Gill had said, "I strongly condemn this kind of act by the Khalistani people as this will create a big problem in Canada for the coming generations. We support 'Nagar Kirtan' but not such things where terrorism and hatred is being promoted."

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko snt

    BREAKING: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko

    Paris Fashion Week: Mohammed Ashi brings CHANGE in Saudi Arabia's culture to the ramp snt

    Paris Fashion Week: Mohammed Ashi brings CHANGE in Saudi Arabia's culture to the ramp

    What is Ambergris or 'Floating Gold'? Treasure worth Rs 4 crore found in dead whale; Read anr

    What is Ambergris or 'Floating Gold'? Treasure worth Rs 4 crore found in dead whale; Read

    Saudi documenting Hadith to stop misuse by Islamic radicals, terrorists

    Saudi documenting Hadith to stop misuse by Islamic radicals, terrorists

    British woman struggling to get a job - not even cleaning toilets - for having 800 tattoos snt

    British woman struggling to get a job - not even cleaning toilets - for having 800 tattoos!

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko snt

    BREAKING: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko

    Coorg to Ooty: 7 hill stations in Karnataka to experience nature's majesty ATG EAI

    Coorg to Ooty: 7 hill stations in Karnataka to experience nature's majesty

    Gokarna to Murudeshwar: 5 pristine beaches of Karnataka ATG EAI

    Gokarna to Murudeshwar: 5 pristine beaches of Karnataka

    Pawan Kalyan's photo with wife Anna Lezhneva amid 'divorce' rumours goes VIRAL vma

    Pawan Kalyan's photo with wife Anna Lezhneva amid 'divorce' rumours goes VIRAL

    Paris Fashion Week: Mohammed Ashi brings CHANGE in Saudi Arabia's culture to the ramp snt

    Paris Fashion Week: Mohammed Ashi brings CHANGE in Saudi Arabia's culture to the ramp

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon