Canadian PM Justin Trudeau justifies Khalistani provocation, says 'India is wrong' | WATCH

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has justified India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination tableau and said that "India is wrong, we have always taken strict action against terrorism."

Speaking to a reporter on Khalistani extremism and tableau showing assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, the Canadian PM said, "They (Indian government) are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will."

Earlier in June, the display of a controversial tableau depicting the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi during a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession in Brampton, Canada, had sparked widespread outrage.

Not only Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the High Commissioner of Canada in India have taken exception to it, but the Punjabi diaspora settled in Canada too have condemned the tableau.

Canada-based Friends of Canada and India Foundation president Maninder Singh Gill had said, "I strongly condemn this kind of act by the Khalistani people as this will create a big problem in Canada for the coming generations. We support 'Nagar Kirtan' but not such things where terrorism and hatred is being promoted."