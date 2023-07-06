Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details

The victim, who resides in Majhiyarai Chak, reportedly said that he developed romantic feelings for a man from the Hishambad area of the district back in 2016.

In a strange turn of events, a 22-year-old man from Kaushambi has come forward with a shocking claim. He alleges that his 'friend' forced him into undergoing a sex change in order to legitimise their marriage. However, after a mere couple of months of living as 'husband and wife,' the accused individual abandoned him without an explanation or a warning.

The victim has filed a complaint with the Kaushambi police, accusing the 'husband', his father, and uncle of various offenses. These include sections 377 (unnatural offense), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, as well as Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC/ST Act.

Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19

The victim alleges that they assaulted him, stole his money, and made derogatory remarks based on his caste.

The victim, who resides in Majhiyarai Chak, reportedly said that he developed romantic feelings for a man from the Hishambad area of the district back in 2016. Subsequently, the accused individuals coerced him into undergoing a sex change operation, following which they officially married at a nearby temple nearly two years ago.

Speaking to reporters, SP (Kaushambi) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "After changing his gender through an operation, they started living as husband and wife. The accused promised the victim that he would never abandon him despite societal and family pressure."

'People won't forgive': Sharad Pawar supporters take Baahubali jab at rival Ajit Pawar camp

"Accused started neglecting victim and later abandoned him about 2-3 months ago," Srivastava said. The victim told the police that the 'husband' was now not even taking his calls.

"The accused's father and uncle threatened me of dire consequences. I underwent sex change surgery at a cost of Rs 8 lakh and now they have even taken Rs 6 lakh from me that I had earned through singing and dancing over the years," the victim alleged.