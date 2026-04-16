Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla termed potential Iran-US talks a 'work in progress.' The White House denied reports of formally seeking a ceasefire extension but affirmed that diplomatic engagement remains 'productive and ongoing'.

Shringla on Iran-US Talks

Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla has termed the potential second round of talks between Iran and the United States, in order to achieve a complete end to the hostilties in West Asia, as a "work in progress," indicating that discussions are still evolving and concrete outcomes remain to be seen. Speaking on the ongoing diplomatic engagement, Shringla said, "I think this is still work in progress. We have to see what the next steps are. The second round is something that is leading up to, but let's see how that goes." His remarks come amid continued efforts by both sides to address longstanding issues and explore possibilities for easing tensions through dialogue.

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White House Clarifies Stance

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that reports suggesting the United States had formally sought an extension of the ongoing ceasefire were inaccurate, despite high-level diplomatic engagements with Iran remaining "productive and ongoing." During a press briefing on Wednesday, Leavitt said there was no formal request to extend the fragile ceasefire, while stressing that negotiations continue between the two sides.

'Talks Productive and Ongoing'

"Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment," Leavitt said. "We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now," she added.

Leavitt further indicated that the US administration remains cautiously optimistic about the direction of the talks. "We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday," she noted, adding that Iran had been made aware of the US' negotiating position. "It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go," the press secretary said.

Pakistan's Last-Ditch Peace Effort

The clarification comes amid heightened diplomatic activity involving multiple regional and international stakeholders, as efforts continue to stabilise the situation following weeks of conflict. Amidst a fragile two-week ceasefire and a US naval blockade on the Iranian ports, Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday. His high-stakes visit is seen as a final-hour attempt to resuscitate peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the "Islamabad Talks" ended without a breakthrough. Munir, accompanied by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (ANI)