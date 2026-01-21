From exile in Paris, Farah Pahlavi says Iran’s protests mark a point of no return. In an emotional interview with AFP, the widow of the last shah backs Iran’s youth and dreams of going home.

At 87, Farah Pahlavi still keeps Iran close — in memory, in symbols, and in hope. In her Paris apartment, the widow of Iran’s last shah posed before the former national flag — the lion and sun emblem that once represented a different era — as she spoke of a country she was forced to leave nearly five decades ago, and a people she believes are now writing history again.

Driven into exile in January 1979 after the Islamic Revolution toppled the monarchy, the former empress has watched Iran from afar ever since. But the latest wave of nationwide protests has stirred something deeper.

“There is no turning back,” she told AFP, convinced that the sacrifices being made by Iran’s youth will ultimately lead to freedom.

A Nation Rising — And Paying the Price

The protests began quietly on December 28, sparked by economic hardship. But by January 8, they had erupted into nationwide demonstrations, directly challenging Iran’s clerical leadership, which has ruled the country for more than four decades.

Rights groups say the crackdown has been devastating, with thousands killed as security forces moved to suppress dissent.

Farah Pahlavi does not downplay the cost.

“To date, thousands of these dignified and courageous young people have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their country,” she said. “And God alone knows how many more will still fall at the hands of this criminal regime before our Iran once again becomes a free land.”

Yet, even in mourning, she insists the path ahead is irreversible.

“One thing is now certain: there is no turning back. This path is one-way — it leads to freedom — and every day, tragically, it is drenched in the blood of the daughters and sons of this land. Such a sacrifice demands victory.”

‘You Are Writing a New Chapter of History’

Her most emotional words are reserved for Iran’s youth — the generation that has never known life outside the Islamic Republic.

“I want to say to young Iranians: today you are writing, with immense courage, a new chapter of history… for Iran and for the world,” she said. “Maintain hope and determination, you will be the victors of this unequal confrontation with the Islamic republic.”

She also addressed families who have borne the brunt of the violence.

“To my children, daughters and sons of Iran, to my sisters and brothers — mothers and fathers of Iran’s noble youth — I extend my admiration.”

The language is maternal, deliberate, and deeply personal — a reminder of the role she believes she still holds in the national imagination.

The Opposition’s Responsibility Abroad

Farah Pahlavi acknowledges that Iran’s struggle is not confined within its borders. From exile, she believes the opposition has a critical role to play.

“Opponents of the regime outside Iran today have two essential duties,” she said. “To ensure a strong link between Iranians inside the country and the peoples and governments of the free world, and to organise ever larger demonstrations to express solidarity with their compatriots.”

She also stressed the importance of shaping global understanding.

“[They must] remind international opinion of what is really unfolding in a country that is a cradle of civilisation.”

No Call for War, But a Plea to the World

While some voices have called for foreign military intervention, Farah Pahlavi stopped short of endorsing it — choosing instead a moral appeal.

“I appeal to the conscience of the entire world, in solidarity with this people, to continue supporting them,” she said. “Thousands of Iranians must not lose their lives amid general indifference.”

She framed Iran’s future not just as a national concern, but a global one.

“With their victory and the advent of a democratic Iran, the region will move towards a more peaceful Middle East.”

Reza Pahlavi and the Question of the Future

The name of her son, Reza Pahlavi — heir to the former throne — has been heard at protests, a fact she acknowledges carefully.

“His role will be exactly the one with which the Iranian people decide to entrust to him,” she said. “He has always stated throughout his public life that it is the Iranian people who will freely decide the future of their country.”

She added that her son sees himself not as a ruler-in-waiting, but as a conduit.

“He himself sees his role solely as the mouthpiece of young Iranians until the day of freedom.”

A Mother Waiting to Go Home

Perhaps the most poignant moment of the interview came when she spoke of return — a journey she has imagined for 47 years.

“For 47 years I have wished for, and waited for, Iran’s freedom,” she said. “The Iranian people, with deep affection, call me the mother of Iran.”

Her words softened as she spoke not as an empress, but as a parent.

“In times of trial, every mother and every child need to be together. My desire and my need today are to return to Iran and to hold these exceptional children in my arms.”

She ended with quiet certainty.

“Like any mother separated from her children, I feel, deep within me, that this journey and this reunion will take place soon.”

(With inputs from AFP)