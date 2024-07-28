Iran warns of 'unforeseen consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan Heights strike

"Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity, and war in the region," stated Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Iran issued a stern warning to Israel on Sunday, cautioning that any further military "adventures" in Lebanon could precipitate "unforeseen consequences." The warning follows a deadly rocket strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, attributed to Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

"Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity, and war in the region," stated Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani. He emphasized that Israel would bear responsibility for "the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behaviour."

Hezbollah, which claimed multiple attacks on Israeli military positions on Saturday after a deadly raid on southern Lebanon, has denied responsibility for the rocket fire that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people, including children, in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Kanani accused Israel of blaming Hezbollah "to divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes" in the Gaza Strip, where war has raged since October 7.

He stated that Israel "does not have the least moral authority to comment" on the deaths in Majdal Shams, located in the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed, a move unrecognized by the United Nations.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has prioritized support for the Palestinian cause as a central aspect of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Republic has praised Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, which ignited the Gaza war, but has denied any involvement.

