Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after Washington issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route. The U.S. threatened severe military action for non-compliance. Iran rejected the demand, issuing its own warnings of retaliation.

Tensions between the United States and Iran sharply escalated after Iran rejected US President Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

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Trump had warned Tehran to comply within two days or face severe military consequences, stating on social media, “Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”

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The ultimatum followed an earlier 10-day deadline and included threats to target Iran’s critical infrastructure, including energy and power facilities, if demands were not met.

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Iran’s response was swift and defiant. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of Iran’s central military command dismissed Trump’s warning as “a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action,” signalling Tehran’s refusal to yield under pressure.

In a stark warning, he added that “the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you,” indicating potential retaliation if the US escalates military action.

Iranian officials also warned of a broader strategy, stating, “We have a big surprise for America… It only takes a little time,” while asserting that the US had failed in its approach to the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, handling a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments, making the standoff particularly sensitive for global markets and regional stability.

The escalating rhetoric comes amid ongoing military tensions, including strikes, drone attacks, and threats to infrastructure across the Gulf. Analysts warn that continued brinkmanship between Washington and Tehran could trigger wider conflict, disrupt global oil flows, and further destabilise an already volatile Middle East.

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