An airstrike hit the Laser and Plasma Research Institute at Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University. Iran blamed a US-Israeli coalition, calling it a 'crime against humanity' aimed at undermining its scientific progress amid regional tensions.

An airstrike reportedly struck the Laser and Plasma Research Institute at Shahid Beheshti University in the Iranian capital of Tehran, causing significant damage to academic infrastructure, according to Iranian state media reports. Images circulating from the site showed destruction at the research facility as well as damage to a nearby girls' dormitory, Press TV reported.

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Iranian Officials Condemn Attack

Iranian authorities stated that the strike was carried out by a US-Israeli coalition targeting key scientific institutions. The university, considered among Iran's leading higher education institutions, is said to house advanced research facilities, including the Laser and Plasma Research Institute.

Following the strike, Iran's Minister of Science Hossein Simayi Sarraf strongly condemned the attacks, calling them a "crime against humanity". As reported by Press TV, Sarraf said that nearly 30 Iranian universities had been targeted, accusing the attackers of striking civilian and scientific infrastructure. He added that such actions reflected a regression "to the Stone Age," asserting that the attacks were aimed at undermining Iran's scientific progress. This was in reference to US President Donald Trump's earlier warning during his address to the nation, where he stated that Iran could face severe military action in the coming weeks amid the ongoing conflict in the region and added that Iran would be hit so hard that it would go "back to the Stone Age".

Protests Erupt in Iraq

Meanwhile, protests were reported in Iraq against the US-Israeli military actions in the region. Demonstrators gathered at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, condemning strikes on Iran as well as broader regional military operations. Visuals from the protests showed large crowds filling the streets, voicing opposition to what they described as aggression against Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, as reported by Press TV.

Trump Issues Stark Ultimatum

Earlier in the day, Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will reign [rain] down on them". Trump's message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will reign [rain] down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides. In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well". "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.

This was a continuation of Trump's warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He earlier instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, prior to which he issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities. His latest 48-hour ultimatum is a reminder of his 10-day deadline given to Tehran last month. (ANI)