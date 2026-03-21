Iran's top command has warned the UAE against letting its territory be used for attacks on Iranian islands. It threatened 'heavy and crushing strikes' on Ras Al Khaimah if aggression originates from there, amid its ongoing Operation True Promise 4.

Iran Issues Direct Threat to UAE

Iran's highest operational command unit has warned the United Arab Emirates against allowing its soil to be used again as a launch pad for aggression targeting the Iranian islands of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb in the Persian Gulf. The warning was issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). In a statement, spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, "As we have previously announced, and demonstrated in practice, we will strike the origin of any aggression against our territory and national sovereignty."

"We warn the United Arab Emirates that if any further aggression originates from its territory against the Iranian islands of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb in the Persian Gulf, Iran's powerful Armed Forces will subject Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE to heavy and crushing strikes," he added.

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Context: 'Operation True Promise 4'

The comments came amid Iran's ongoing Operation True Promise 4 against the latest bout of US-Israeli action. The Iranians claim to have struck key American military facilities across the region, including those lying in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

Foreign Minister Warns of 'Zero Restraint'

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi warned that the Islamic Republic would show "Zero restraint" if its infrastructure was attacked. "We have intelligence on Israeli plans to strike infrastructure. Once again: Zero restraint if our infrastructure is attacked," he wrote on X.

"We are men and women of principles. Iranians do not sneak attack adversaries while engaged in dialogue. Only when attacked do we powerfully respond," the top diplomat added.

UAE Details Defence Actions and Casualties

On Friday, UAE's Ministry of Defence said, UAE air defences engaged 4 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran on Friday.

According to the MoD of UAE, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 338 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,740 UAVs. These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities. A total of 158 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe... The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities."

IRGC Announces 70th Wave of Attacks

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of the 70th wave of its underway retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, saying the latest phase targeted more than 55 locations occupied by the US and the Israeli regime across the region.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC described the opening moments of the latest phase as marked by "loud explosions, bursts of fire, and columns of smoke" throughout the targeted areas. (ANI)