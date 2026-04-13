Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, expressed gratitude to the Indian government and its people for their solidarity following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in alleged US-Israeli strikes.

Iran Expresses Gratitude for Indian Support

Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, thanked the Indian government and people for their support and solidarity amid the West Asia conflict, highlighting participation by Indian officials and political leaders at an event marking 40 days since the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The event marked the Chehlum (40th day) of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes in February 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Ilahi siad, "I am thankful to the governemnt of India. They supported us, they showed us their solidarity, and also they showed all this sympathy and today a lot of officials from governments and also different parties participated in this gathering, which is the 40th day of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi. We are thankful to all of them."

Speech Highlights Shared Values and Justice

Addressing the gathering at the Iranian Cultural Centre in New Delhi, Ilahi said the occasion marked 40 days since the death of a leader who had "dedicated his life to humanity and justice." Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Ilahi remarked, "Today, on the 40th day of his martyrdom, we have gathered here not only to honour his memory but also to sincerely express our appreciation and gratitude to the Republic of India and to the noble, wise, and loyal people of India."

He further suggested that the reaction from the Indian public reflected shared values and mutual commitment to justice. Reflecting on the solidarity shown over the past few weeks, the representative noted, "During these days, the great people of India have demonstrated a remarkable example of loyalty, wisdom, and commitment to justice." He pointed out that the significant turnout at memorial events illustrated a universal alignment with ethical causes, stating, "Their strong presence in commemorative gatherings, their heartfelt expression of sympathy, and their deeply human messages have shown that truth knows no boundaries and that awakened hearts always stand alongside justice."

Background: Escalation Following Khamenei's Death

This period of remembrance follows the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, an event that triggered a sharp escalation of tensions in West Asia. In the wake of the tragedy, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)