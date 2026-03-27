Iran has escalated tensions by restricting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor. Citing national security, it is targeting vessels from hostile nations like the US and Israel. This is not a full blockade, as non-hostile ships can pass with coordination.

Iran has escalated tensions in the Gulf by asserting its right to restrict maritime traffic through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told UN Secretary-General António Guterres that Tehran considers it within its “legal rights” to block vessels linked to its “enemies and their allies,” according to Iranian state media.

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Tehran clarified that the move does not amount to a full closure of the vital waterway. Instead, it is implementing targeted restrictions on ships associated with countries it deems hostile—specifically the United States and Israel. Iran said it would allow “non-hostile” vessels to pass, provided they coordinate with its authorities, signaling a calibrated approach rather than a blanket blockade.

Araqchi reportedly emphasized that Iran could take “necessary and proportionate measures” to safeguard its national security, framing the decision as a defensive response amid rising regional hostilities. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor, handles a significant share of the world’s oil shipments, making any disruption a major concern for international markets.

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The restrictions have already begun impacting commercial shipping, contributing to tighter energy supplies and upward pressure on global oil prices. The situation has further heightened geopolitical risks, with the United States reportedly deploying uncrewed drone speedboats in the region to monitor and counter potential threats.

Amid the escalating standoff, the United Nations Security Council is set to hold a closed-door consultation on Iran following a request by Russia. The meeting comes in the wake of reported US and Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts.

As tensions mount, Iran’s position underscores a delicate balance—asserting control over a critical chokepoint while attempting to avoid a complete shutdown that could trigger wider global economic and military consequences.

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