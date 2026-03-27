Despite Trump's talk of a pause, US-Israel strikes on Iran's military and energy infrastructure continue, reports the Institute for the Study of War. An IRGC commander was killed. Iran has retaliated, targeting US and Israeli military installations.

Even as US President Trump signalled a thaw in operations against Iran, saying that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days to April 6, the strikes by the combine US-Israel forces continues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

US-Israel Intensifies Strikes, Says Think Tank

According to an analysis by think tank, the Institute for the Study of War the combined force has continued to strike Iranian missile forces and launchers as well as missile storage and production facilities. Strikes targeting the Iranian defence industrial base have been intensified.

The think tank says that the combined force likely struck the 7th Artesh Air Force Tactical Airbase in Shiraz, Fars Province.

The combined force reportedly hit the IRGC Ground Forces Ansar ol Hossein Provincial Unit in Hamedan City, Hamedan Province. The IDF also struck an IRGC headquarters around Bonab, East Azerbaijan Province.

Citing satellite imagery from March 15 the think tank said significant damage was inflicted to Iranian naval and air infrastructure at the IRGC 4th Sarallah Naval District in Bushehr Province. The 4th Sarallah Naval District is responsible for controlling the central Persian Gulf, including the South Pars gas field.

IRGC Navy Commander Killed

On March 25 and 26, the combined force conducted strikes marking the north-eastern-most strikes conducted so far in the war. Meanwhile, IDF announced on Friday that it killed Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes

The Iranian side also continued its retaliatory operations. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 in the early hours of Friday, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones.

According to a statement from the IRGC's Public Relations, the strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Israeli forces. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region.

The IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base. Additional targets include fuel tanks for jets and fighter aircraft of American forces, as well as the maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base. (ANI)