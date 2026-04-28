Iranian FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss 'war and aggression' by the US and Israel. Both sides hailed their strategic partnership and explored closer cooperation, with Putin pledging support for Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday said that discussions on the "war and aggression" involving the United States and Israel were held in detail during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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According to statements posted on Telegram after the talks, Araghchi described his meeting with the Russian President as "very good", stating that it lasted more than an hour and a half and covered bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

"We had a very good meeting with Mr Putin. It probably lasted more than an hour and a half. All issues, both in bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the issue of war and aggression by the US and Zionist regimes, were discussed and examined in detail. Cooperation between the two countries was also considered, and very good ideas were put forward," the statement read.

The statement came after Araghchi met with President Putin as part of his three-nation diplomatic tour. His visit to Russia follows recent trips to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further stated that both sides explored areas of closer cooperation and exchanged proposals aimed at strengthening strategic ties between Tehran and Moscow.

"There are very good grounds for cooperation now. Mr Putin also said that not only Russia, but now the whole world is admiring the Iranian people, for their resistance against America and for winning this unequal and unjust war," the statement added.

Araghchi Hails 'Strategic Partnership'

During his meeting, Araghchi expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow's "positions and support" during the recent conflict with the United States, describing Iran-Russia ties as a "strategic partnership".

In statements shared on Telegram, Araghchi said, "In the recent war, it became clear that Iran has great friends and allies like Russia; we thank you for your positions and support."

He reiterated Tehran's commitment to deepening bilateral ties, adding, "I have been asked to reiterate on this trip that we view Iran-Russia relations as a strategic partnership and that these relations will continue as strong as they were and even more so with greater strength and breadth."

Putin Pledges Support for Iran's Interests

Meanwhile, Putin, during the meeting, said that Moscow would do what it could to support Iran's interests and help efforts to restore peace in West Asia amid the crisis in the region.

According to Iranian State media Press TV, Putin stated that Moscow remains committed to supporting Iran and other regional countries in promoting stability and peace in the region and also expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome the ongoing difficult situation and that peace would be restored at the earliest.

"I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible," Putin said, as quoted by Press TV.

"I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide of Russia, Yury Ushakov and Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, Igor Kostyukov. The Iranian side included Araghchi's deputy, Kazem Gharibabadi and Iran's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali. (ANI)