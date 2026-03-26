Iran has firmly rejected a US peace proposal, stating it will only end the conflict on its own terms. Tehran will continue military action until its demands are met, which include a halt to aggression, future guarantees, and compensation.

Iran has firmly rejected a United States proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, signalling a hardline stance and insisting it will only agree to peace on its own terms. According to reports, a senior Iranian official described Washington’s proposal as “excessive”, underlining deep mistrust between the two sides.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tehran made it clear that any resolution to the war would depend entirely on its own conditions. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, adding that the country is prepared to continue its military response until those demands are fulfilled.

The rejection comes at a time of escalating tensions, with both sides exchanging aggressive rhetoric. Iranian officials also warned that they would continue to inflict “heavy blows” if necessary, signalling that the conflict is far from de-escalation.

Central to Tehran’s stance are five key conditions that must be met before it considers ending the war. These reportedly include a complete halt to US and allied aggression, guarantees to prevent future hostilities, compensation for damages caused during the conflict, and broader safeguards to protect Iran’s sovereignty.

Also Read: ‘No Plans to Negotiate’: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Flatly Refuses Talks With US

Additionally, Iran is believed to be seeking international recognition of its strategic and territorial interests, including control over critical regions such as the Strait of Hormuz. These demands highlight Tehran’s attempt to reshape the terms of engagement rather than accept externally driven peace proposals.

Iran’s rejection is also rooted in historical distrust. Officials pointed out that the United States had previously “deceived” Iran during negotiations, claiming that past engagements lacked genuine intent and failed to produce meaningful outcomes. This lingering scepticism appears to be a major obstacle to any renewed diplomatic effort.

The development underscores the widening diplomatic gap between Tehran and Washington, despite intermittent indirect talks in recent months. Analysts note that Iran’s insistence on setting its own terms reflects both strategic confidence and a desire to avoid perceived concessions under pressure.

With both sides unwilling to compromise easily, prospects for an immediate ceasefire remain uncertain. Iran’s latest stance suggests that any future negotiations will be complex and heavily conditional, raising concerns about a prolonged conflict and further instability in the region.

Also Read: Can America Really Switch Off Iran's Lights?