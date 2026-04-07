After Donald Trump threatened Iran's infrastructure, Professor Setareh Sadeqi said Iran views it as an 'extension of deadlines' and will not negotiate under threat, adding Iran has responded effectively to past attacks by targeting US and Israeli assets.

After US President Donald Trump threatened Iran's energy infrastructure, Assistant Professor, Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran, Setareh Sadeqi, said such threats are seen as an "extension of the previous deadlines" and reiterated that Iran is not going to negotiate with the United States. This comes as Trump threatened to "take Iran out in one night" if they refuse to come to terms with Washington to end the war before the Tuesday deadline. "This is viewed mostly in Iran as an extension of the previous deadlines that have been repeatedly extended to buy the US regime time. But it's also received as pointing a gun at our head and then wanting us to negotiate, which will never work for Iran. Iran has made it very clear that until there are threats and airstrikes or bombings of different cities in Iran, we're not going to negotiate or talk with the United States, and we do not want a ceasefire...," Sadeqi told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Iran's Retaliatory Stance

Setareh Sadeqi said that Iran has responded effectively to US attacks by targeting US assets in the region, as well as uh Israeli infrastructures. She also accused Washington of attacking universities, research centres, vaccination centres, and bridges. "... We are seeing several attacks on universities, research centres, vaccination centres, and bridges... We see it as likely that Trump will proceed with attacking even more civilian infrastructure. Iran has responded effectively to previous war attacks on its civilian infrastructure by targeting US assets in the region, as well as uh Israeli infrastructures... Iran will continue to respond in a way that would effectively reduce the United States capability to continue its airstrike over Iran..."

Trump's 'Stone Ages' Ultimatum

US President Donald Trump has given an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that. Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end. "This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said.

Trump's remarks came as part of his warning to Iran over reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time). (ANI)