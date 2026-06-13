The Embassy of Iran in India rejected US President Donald Trump's allegations about an Indian vessel as 'baseless'. Iran accused Washington of trying to deflect attention from its 'brutal' attacks on three Indian vessels that killed three sailors.

The Embassy of Iran in India on Saturday rejected the US President Donald Trump's allegations regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them "baseless". It also accused Washington of attempting to deflect attention from recent attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian seafarers.

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The Iranian Embassy said the US attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week, resulting in the death of three Indian sailors, and described the actions as "brutal" and "pathetic".

In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India shared, "The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!"

The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian… https://t.co/2UiXWAMulM — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 12, 2026

Conflicting Accusations Over Vessel Attacks

This comes after Trump alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident "totally unacceptable".

Iran Urges Accountability for 'State Piracy'

His remarks followed Iran's condemnation of the United States attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers, resulting in the death of three in the Gulf of Oman, describing the actions as "brutal" and accusing Washington of engaging in "lawless conduct" that threatens global peace and maritime security.

In a statement on X, Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, expressed condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals killed in the attacks and called for international accountability. "The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government," the statement said.

He further urged the international community to take action against the repeated violations of international norms. "The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation," the spokesperson added.