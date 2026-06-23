The BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval, began in New Delhi. Doval welcomed counterparts including Russia's Sergey Shoigu and China's Wang Yi. Discussions focus on non-traditional security and emerging tech.

The BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting began on Tuesday with NSA Ajit Doval welcoming the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour. Then, a group photo with all the heads of security of all participating countries was taken.

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Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in India on Tuesday to participate in the meeting of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers (NSAs). In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India confirmed Shoigu's arrival in New Delhi for the high-level multilateral engagement. "Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Sergey Shoigu arrived in India to participate in the Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors," the Embassy said.

Today is the second day of the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting being hosted by India. The meeting is chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Focus on Security, Technology, and Counter-Terrorism

According to the the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the meeting, NSAs and heads of delegation from BRICS member countries will exchange views on the theme "Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today". They will also discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security threats and the role of emerging technologies in shaping new security challenges. The discussions are expected to include a review of the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies.

India's Chairship and Evolution of BRICS

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is its fourth, having previously held the position in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging economies: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. The grouping serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional significance, as well as on global political and economic governance.

According to the official BRICS 2026 website, the grouping's agenda has expanded significantly from its original focus on economic issues to three core pillars -- political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It further notes that BRICS cooperation now covers a wide range of issues, including counter-terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, international financial architecture, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, trade, and WTO-related matters.

The BRICS NSAs meeting is expected to strengthen coordination among member countries on key security and strategic challenges facing the global order. (ANI)