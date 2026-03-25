Iran reportedly seeks to negotiate with US Vice President JD Vance, whom they see as sympathetic to ending the war, while rejecting talks with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff due to a trust deficit following prior military action.

Iran Signals Preference for Negotiator

Iranian representatives on Wednesday told the Trump administration that they do not want to re-enter negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and would prefer to engage with US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, citing sources. The report stated that Iran believes discussions involving Witkoff and Kushner wouldn't be productive, given the "deficit of trust following the breakdown of negotiations prior to Israel and the US launching military action". Vance -- in contrast to Witkoff, Kushner and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- is viewed as more sympathetic to wanting to end the war, the CNN cited sources with a view that US Vice President is intent on wrapping up the conflict.

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US Responds, Trump Names Negotiation Team

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said all the key members of his diplomatic team were involved in negotiations. On those who are involved in the Iran negotiations from the US administration, Trump said, "JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved. Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved."

US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that it's Trump's call who negotiates for the US. "President Trump and only President Trump determines who negotiates on behalf of the United States. As the President stated today, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr. Kushner will all be involved," Leavitt said.

Pakistan Offers to Mediate

US President Donald Trump has triggered intense diplomatic speculation regarding a potential mediating role for Islamabad in the ongoing Washington-Tehran standoff, after he shared an official statement from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The move follows a post on X by Prime Minister Sharif, in which he expressed Islamabad's eagerness to facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the regional crisis. Sharif stated that Pakistan was "ready and honoured" to moderate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the United States and Iran, provided there is a mutual agreement from both parties. (ANI)