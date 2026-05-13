Iran's Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi lauded India's impartiality as BRICS Chair. He said Iran wants the India-hosted summit to be a success and is in favour of a BRICS Declaration to project unity, refuting allegations from a neighbour.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, on Wednesday said that India has been impartial as the Chairperson of BRICS. Gharibabadi told ANI, "India has shown impartiality as Chair of BRICS."

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Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being hosted by India, Gharibabadi said that his country is in favour of a BRICS declaration and does not want to give a message that the grouping is divided. The conflict between Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other began on February 28. There is a frosty ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Iran seeks BRICS unity, refutes allegations

"We are in favour of having the BRICS Declaration. We want the BRICS hosted by India to be successful. We don't want to give the message that BRICS is divided. Only one neighbouring country of Iran is pushing to put condemnation of Iran for attacking its neighbours," Gharibabadi said.

"We have not attacked neighbouring countries. They handed territories to the US. Thousands of times, attacks are launched on Iran from there. We have documented each attack in 500 pages for the UN. We cannot accept that," he added.

Previous BRICS meet on Middle East

Due to a lack of consensus, a Chair's Summary was issued after the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa last month in New Delhi.

The Chair's Summary said that members expressed deep concern about the recent conflict in the Middle East and offered views and assessments on the matter. The discussions covered the Palestine issue and the Gaza situation, including the provision of humanitarian aid, the role of UNRWA, a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, welcoming the ceasefire in Lebanon, the unacceptability of attacks on UNIFIL, post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation in Syria, political settlement in Yemen, stability and development in Iraq, political process in Libya, and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. (ANI)