Iran is reportedly considering a proposal to allow commercial ships safe passage through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint. This offer is part of negotiations with the United States and is contingent on a broader diplomatic agreement to de-escalate regional conflict.

Iran is reportedly considering a proposal to allow commercial ships to move safely through the Oman-controlled side of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, in what could become a major breakthrough in ongoing negotiations with the United States. According to a source familiar with the discussions, Tehran may permit vessels to sail through Omani waters “without any hindrance” if a wider agreement is reached to prevent renewed conflict in the region.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling nearly 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Since tensions escalated earlier this year, Iran’s disruption of traffic through the narrow waterway has caused what analysts describe as the largest interruption of global energy supplies in modern history. Hundreds of tankers remain stranded in the Gulf, with nearly 20,000 seafarers caught in limbo as uncertainty continues over safe transit.

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A source briefed on Tehran’s position said Iran “could consider allowing ships to sail freely through the Oman side of the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack” if diplomatic progress is made with Washington. However, the proposal comes with significant unanswered questions. It remains unclear whether Iran would remove any naval mines that may have been placed in that section of the waterway or whether ships linked to Israel would also be granted unrestricted passage.

The offer signals a possible shift in Iran’s stance, moving away from more aggressive threats to completely shut the passage. Maritime experts say reopening even one side of the shipping lane could ease pressure on international oil markets and lower freight insurance costs. Still, the proposal reportedly depends entirely on whether the United States is willing to meet Tehran’s demands as part of a broader diplomatic settlement. The White House has not yet commented publicly on the reported offer.

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