An exhibition, 'Children Still Draw the Sun', at the Iran Embassy in Delhi showcases art from a bombed Minab school. An Iranian envoy in India has termed the ongoing West Asia conflict an 'individual war' by Israel's PM Netanyahu.

An exhibition titled "Children Still Draw the Sun" featuring drawings by children of Minab School is being held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi from April 15 to 21, 2026. According to a post shared by Iran in India on X, the exhibition is open daily from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and showcases drawings reportedly recovered by rescue teams from beneath the rubble of a school in Minab.

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Children Still Draw the Sun An exhibition of drawings by the children of Minab School Date: 15–21 April 2026 Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Venue: Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, New Delhi These are drawings recovered by rescue teams from beneath the rubble of a school in… pic.twitter.com/wStKNdPnqE — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 15, 2026

Devastating School Strike and Retaliation

This comes after one of the most devastating incidents occurred on the first day of the hostilities, when a primary school in Minab was struck, leading to the deaths of more than 170 civilians, the majority of whom were children.

In the wake of these events, the Iranian armed forces initiated a series of retaliatory measures, launching missile and drone barrages against targets in Israeli-occupied territories and American assets within the region.

Meanwhile, in a poignant gesture, Ghalibaf recently carried pictures of victims from the Minab incident on the official flight to Pakistan. Sharing the moment on X, he wrote, "My companions on this flight."

Iranian Envoy on West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday described the ongoing West Asia conflict as an "individual war," alleging that Israeli leadership had long sought military confrontation against Iran. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Ilahi said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been pursuing a war against Iran for decades.

"The Prime Minister of Israel, as he mentioned, wanted to initiate this war for 40 years against Iran. He could not convince any President of the United States in the past (to launch a war against Iran), but this time he convinced US President Trump to support him...This is an individual war," he said.

Criticism of US-Israel Alliance

He also criticised the conduct of the US-Israel alliance in the ongoing conflict, alleging that diplomatic efforts were not taken seriously. "From the beginning, we announced that they (US-Israel) are not serious about the negotiation. They attacked us and killed our civilians. They damaged a lot of houses, hospitals, universities and public places. But within 40 days, they couldn't achieve anything," Ilahi said.

He further claimed that military pressure had failed to achieve strategic objectives and suggested that diplomatic negotiations were being used as an alternative route. "They wanted to achieve whatever they couldn't achieve through war by negotiation. But they understood that through negotiation, they cannot get it...They think that everything is a business," he added.

On India-Iran Relations

Highlighting civilisational ties between India and Iran, Ilahi emphasised the depth of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in their future trajectory. "Our relationship with India is rooted in 5,000 years of cultural, educational, and philosophical connections. We are linked to India through civilisation. The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and after the war, it will be even stronger and deeper," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with continued hostilities, diplomatic backchannel efforts, and international calls for de-escalation. (ANI)