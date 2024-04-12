Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iran likely to attack Israel within 48 hours as tensions escalate: Report

    In response to the escalating tensions in the region, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken decisive action by issuing a travel advisory for Indian citizens. The advisory strongly advised against travel to either Iran or Israel until further notice, citing the precarious situation.

    Iran likely to attack Israel within 48 hours as tensions escalate: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 8:24 PM IST

    Iran is on the brink of launching an attack on Israel within the next 48 hours, heightening tensions between the two nations, reports said. Citing a source briefed by Iranian leadership, the report suggested that Israel is bracing itself for potential hostilities.

    This looming conflict adds another layer to the longstanding rivalry between Iran and Israel, already exacerbated by Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. With no imminent resolution in sight for the Gaza situation, Israel finds itself simultaneously preparing for potential aggression from Iran.

    MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to avoid Iran, Israel till further notice

    In response to the escalating tensions in the region, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken decisive action by issuing a travel advisory for Indian citizens. The advisory strongly advised against travel to either Iran or Israel until further notice, citing the precarious situation.

    Furthermore, Indian nationals currently residing in either country are urged to register themselves immediately with the Indian Embassies in Tehran or Tel Aviv, ensuring their safety and facilitating communication in case of any developments.

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to avoid Iran, Israel till further notice AJR

    MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to avoid Iran, Israel till further notice

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia rkn

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia

    Ahead of NZ tour of Pakistan, undated video of Pak Army conducting recuse drill inside stadium goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Ahead of NZ's tour to Pakistan, undated video of Pak Army's rescue drill inside stadium goes viral (WATCH)

    FSB thwarts terrorist plot targeting Moscow synagogue, suspect neutralized AJR

    FSB thwarts terrorist plot targeting Moscow synagogue, suspect neutralized

    Jerusalem emoji glitch in iPhone sparks row: Apple vows to fix 'bug' suggesting Palestinian flag snt

    'Jerusalem' emoji glitch in iPhone sparks row: Apple vows to fix 'bug' suggesting Palestinian flag

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda joins Shiv Sena; actor visits Trimbakeshwar Temple to seek blessings ahead of polls RBA

    Days after joining Shinde's Shiv Sena, actor Govinda visits Trimbakeshwar to seek blessings ahead of LS polls

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off her ample cleavage in white summer dress; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off her ample cleavage in white summer dress; take a look

    Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar eye Bronze Medals at Asian Championships osf

    Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar Eye Bronze Medals at Asian Championships

    cricket Navjot Singh Sidhu: Hardik Pandya 'natural choice" for white-ball captaincy; backs BCCI's decision osf

    Navjot Singh Sidhu: Hardik Pandya 'natural choice" for white-ball captaincy; backs BCCI's decision

    Punjab Police identifies arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force operative as Prabhpreet Singh Germany AJR

    Punjab Police identifies arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force operative as Prabhpreet Singh Germany

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon