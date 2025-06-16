Iran has threatened to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) amid escalating tensions with Israel, accusing Tel Aviv of US-backed strikes on nuclear sites and calling nuclear talks meaningless under current war conditions.

Iran has signalled that it may withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as tensions with Israel continue to rise. The announcement was made on Monday by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who said that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill for the country’s exit from the NPT.

Despite the move, Baghaei stressed that Iran remains opposed to the development of weapons of mass destruction. However, he said nuclear negotiations are now “meaningless” under current conditions, especially as Israeli military operations continue.

Iran accuses Israel of US-backed strikes on nuclear sites

Baghaei directly accused Israel of carrying out attacks on Iranian residential areas and nuclear facilities, particularly the Natanz site, with backing from the United States. The spokesperson urged the international community, especially the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to condemn Israel’s actions, reports AFP.

“Iran expects Germany, France, and Britain to clearly denounce the Zionist regime’s crimes, particularly its assault on Natanz,” Baghaei said. He also called for immediate pressure on Israel to halt what he described as “aggression” and for the regime to be held accountable.

Iran urges swift legal action against suspected Israeli collaborators

Amid the conflict, Iran’s Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei announced that individuals arrested on charges of collaborating with Israel would face speedy trials. Speaking to state-linked media, Ejei said the trials and punishments should proceed swiftly in accordance with the law and the country’s wartime conditions.

“If someone is arrested for having ties to the Zionist regime, their trial and punishment should be carried out and announced very quickly,” Ejei said, according to Tasnim news agency.

Regional tensions at boiling point

The announcement comes as the conflict between Iran and Israel enters its fourth day, with cross-border hostilities intensifying. Iran has repeatedly warned that Israeli strikes on its nuclear infrastructure threaten regional security and global nuclear stability. The growing crisis has further complicated diplomatic efforts to revive stalled nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers.

Khamenei moved to bunker as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family have been moved to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran. The relocation reportedly took place just hours after Israel launched airstrikes on Friday, amid fears of further escalation and potential threats to senior Iranian leadership.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has confirmed the deaths of several high-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Israeli strikes. Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the IRGC’s intelligence chief, and his deputy Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in a targeted strike, according to reports by The Times of Israel citing Iranian outlets. A third officer, Mohsen Bagheri, also part of the IRGC intelligence wing, was reportedly killed in the same attack in Tehran.

These developments mark a dangerous new phase in the growing hostilities between Iran and Israel, which have entered their fifth day. Analysts warn the conflict could spiral further if diplomatic channels remain blocked and retaliatory attacks continue.