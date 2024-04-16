Iran-Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH)

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel, the weekend saw Iran launch its first-ever direct attack on its arch-foe, firing over 300 missiles and drones at Israeli territory.

The recent attack, which commenced on Saturday, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The strike targeted Israeli bases believed to be involved in the consulate attack, resulting in the leveling of the five-storey consular annexe and claiming the lives of seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning against any retaliation, stating that even the slightest action against Iran's interests would be met with 'a severe, extensive and painful response'. Raisi reiterated Iran's stance of acting in self-defence and criticized the support of certain Western governments for Israel.

As tensions continue to simmer, new CCTV footage from the Iranian attack over the weekend has surfaced, providing a glimpse into the conflict. The footage showcases missiles raining down on Israeli territory, despite Israel stating that their air-defence system stopped 99% of Iranian missiles.

Meanwhile, Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi pledged on Monday to retaliate against the unprecedented attack, despite appeals for restraint from world leaders concerned about the potential for wider regional conflict.

"This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response," Halevi told troops at the Nevatim airbase, which was hit in Iran's Saturday night barrage.

The escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel has raised concerns internationally, with observers closely monitoring developments and urging restraint from both sides. Amidst the heightened tensions, diplomatic efforts are underway to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation, though the situation remains fluid and unpredictable.