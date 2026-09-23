In a fiery speech at the UNGA, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected US terrorism claims, positioning Tehran as a victim. He condemned US/Israeli actions, held up photos of victims, and warned against further regional escalations.

Iran 'Victim of Terrorism,' Pezeshkian Tells UNGA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a strong address before the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (local time), rejecting US claims of terrorism against his country and stating that Tehran is the "victim of terrorism." Speaking from the podium, Pezeshkian held up photos of students killed in the Minab school strike and a picture of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Opening his address by countering allegations of aggression, Pezeshkian addressed US President Donald Trump's comments at UNGA yesterday. "The United States President described us as terrorists. Iran has not attacked anyone for 200 years, but now we’re being accused of being a source of instability in the region; we’re labelled terrorists. We have been victims of terrorism our leader was assassinated. Those who are terrorists call us as such. Our people are targets by Israel and us. We responded but did not hit civilian structure. Against international law. Israel is like a terrorist in Gaza. They are committing terrorism in Gaza,” Pezeshkian said.

“We have been the victims of terrorism. I come from an Iran in which our esteemed supreme leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason. I come from an Iran where, in truth, they bombed a school. You see, these children; these children perished under bombs with weapons used by the United States and Israel. They were innocent, had committed no crimes," he added.

Impact of Sanctions

He also talked of sanctions against Iran. "Those who are ill, innocent people, the poor, the least privileged in our society are the targets of these sanctions," he said.

Pezeshkian Decries Attacks on Infrastructure, Scientists

Pezeshkian said foreign attacks hit critical public facilities across the country, "They came into surrounding territories and targeted our universities, our healthcare centres, our schools, our hospitals, our infrastructures, all of it against international law. The United States, by using weapons with multiple warheads, targeted that sports hall. They martyred, assassinated our scientists, our men, women, and children. Innocent children whom, in truth, had committed no crimes, no sins. The US seeks to sacrifice the population of a country in order to achieve her illegitimate goals."

'Our Ambitions are Defensive,' Says Iranian President

Pezeshkian further stressed that Iran's military and nuclear ambitions are defensive and aimed at national development rather than aggression, emphasising that national defence requires no external permission. "Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country, and we defended ourselves with utmost strength," he said.

“We do not seek power in order to attack or commit aggression. We seek energy for progress, not to threaten societies with weapons. We say it clearly: in order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone’s permission or approval."

Iran Warns Against Escalation and Regional Conflict

Pezeshkian warned that continued military aggression and maritime restrictions on Tehran would inevitably spill over into a broader regional conflict, specifically cautioning against blocking Iran's maritime transit. "Crisis will spread into the region," Pezeshkian warned. "We can't let some have free access to Hormuz while imposing agression on us. They close access to our own waterway. Expansion of war won't lead to security."

Reiterating that Tehran does not seek broader regional conflict, he warned against further escalations targeting Iranian territory. "We do not seek our security in the insecurity of others," he insisted.

“Vis-à-vis Iran’s defence, our defensive systems have been built so that no one can think that bombing Iranian cities will go unanswered. Iran’s military power is for defence, But we say it clearly: In order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone’s permission or approval.”

US Delegate Walks Out During Speech

Notably, a few minutes into Iran’s president's speech, the sole US delegate stood, picked up his briefcase and walked out of the meeting.

Background: Trump's UNGA Address and US-Iran Tensions

US President on Tuesday addressed various global issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 81st session addressing, saying he could "annihilate" Iran if a peace deal is not reached while also noting that he believes a deal will be made after the mid-term election, “because it doesn't make sense for them not to”.

He also spoke about efforts by the United States Navy to escort oil out of the Strait of Hormuz said more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war. Trump said Iran is waiting to see how he does in the midterm election.

The war between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began in February this year. (ANI)