A Bolivian diplomat highlights that India-Bolivia relations are reaching a new high, spurred by India's new embassy in La Paz. This has led to deeper diplomatic ties, ongoing talks on lithium, and expanding cooperation in AI and energy.

Counsellor of the Embassy of Bolivia to India, Arlette Gabriela Bustamante G, said on Wednesday that the relations between India and Bolivia are reaching a new high, marked by deeper diplomatic ties, ongoing talks on critical minerals including lithium, and expanding cooperation in emerging technologies like AI and energy transition.

India's Diplomatic Presence a 'Catalyst'

Speaking with ANI, she highlighted that the opening of India’s new resident embassy in La Paz has served as a primary catalyst in strengthening ties, enabling seamless engagement and unlocking fresh opportunities across trade, education, and investment. Highlighting the transformative impact of India’s diplomatic presence in La Paz, Bustamante noted that the establishment of the resident mission has brought the two nations closer than ever before. "Well, for us it's a great opportunity and a great decision that the government of India made, because with this new embassy there, we are strengthening and also getting closer with India," Bustamante said. "Now we have more tourism, we have more connections, we have also more investment between both countries. Many delegates, businessmen, journalists came for different kinds of events, different kinds of fairs, and also for the BRICS summit."

She added that active exchanges are already underway: "And also we are sending delegations from Indian investment people, businessmen, who are going to Bolivia to see how they can do business there, but also explore other opportunities in terms of education projects. We have a stronger relationship now with this new embassy and we look forward to increasing this relationship more."

Eyes on Lithium and Critical Minerals

Bolivia holds some of the world's largest lithium reserves, a resource crucial to India's electric vehicle and battery manufacturing ambitions. Confirming that diplomatic channels are actively exploring ties in this area, Bustamante stated, "Yes, we are talking about that. Also, the ambassador there is trying to push some communications. We didn't finalize anything, but I know that India has interest in lithium, and also we have the interest of more countries to go to Bolivia and see how we can do partnership."

Beyond lithium, she noted that Bolivia is positioning its broader mineral reserves for global market demands, eyeing India as a core partner in South America. "We have a lot of resources in critical minerals, in other kinds of natural resources that are now increasing in demand in the global market," she noted. "I know that India is also looking for that for a partnership in this specifically point. That's why we also know that India has interest in our region, not only in Bolivia, but also in South America. The only thing that we need right now it's increase connectivity," she stated.

Cooperation Priorities: Technology and Energy

Outlining Bolivia’s immediate cooperation priorities with New Delhi, Bustamante highlighted India’s role as a leader in sustainable development and the Global South. "Our priorities right now is technology and AI. We want to cooperate in that field also. Energy transition. India leads the Global South in this matter, so we need this partnership. We want this partnership," she emphasised, while also pointing to education and cultural exchanges as shared priority sectors.

Bolivia on BRICS Engagement

Bustamante praised India’s leadership and hospitality in hosting BRICS engagements, emphasising the platform's importance for partner countries like Bolivia. "It was a great host. I have to congratulate the organisation," she said. "India is always a great host for this kind of event, and this time it was no exception. So it was a great event. We received many high-level visits here. And I think that's a really good thing, not only for India, for the members of the BRICS platform, and also for the partner countries."

While Bolivian cabinet ministers were ultimately unable to travel to New Delhi due to prior domestic commitments, leaving the embassy to represent the country, Bustamante reiterated Sucre's commitment to the bloc. "We were planning to receive our Minister of the Presidency and our Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, but unfortunately, due to some previous engagements in Bolivia, they couldn't come. So we represented it at the embassy. But it was a great event, and we look forward to advancing more with the BRICS platform," she affirmed. (ANI)

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