A new report alleges Iranian security forces executed wounded anti-government protesters inside hospitals, with armed personnel entering medical facilities and shooting injured demonstrators amid a wider crackdown.

A disturbing new report has emerged alleging that Iranian security forces have executed wounded anti-government protesters while they lay in hospital beds, prompting renewed international concern over the ongoing crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic. The claims, which are circulating widely in media and human rights circles, suggest severe violations of human rights and medical ethics as Iranian authorities attempt to suppress widespread protests and obliterate evidence of state violence.

According to sources familiar with the situation, security personnel reportedly entered medical facilities, identified injured demonstrators, and in some cases shot them at close range — even while the victims were connected to IV lines or respiratory support systems. These alleged executions are said to be part of a broader, pervasive campaign of violence against protesters that has unfolded since the beginning of the nationwide protests in early 2026, reflecting extreme measures by the regime to quell dissent.

Allegations of Killings Inside Hospitals

Eyewitness accounts and human rights testimonies collected by monitoring groups describe a grim scenario where hospitals have become sites of repression rather than refuge. Reports compiled by Iranian human rights organisations assert that injured protesters have been denied medical care, forcibly removed from wards, or even executed at close range within hospital premises. Some witnesses claim that security forces conducted room-by-room searches, arresting wounded patients and transferring them to undisclosed locations.

Medical staff who treated the injured have reportedly faced intimidation, threats, and even detention. Dozens of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers have been reportedly detained or questioned for providing care to protesters, in actions human rights advocates say constitute a disregard for medical neutrality and basic ethical standards. Leaders of rights groups are calling on international bodies such as the World Health Organization to investigate these claims independently, underscoring the public health and human rights dimensions of the crisis.

Broader Crackdown and International Alarm

These allegations are occurring against the backdrop of an intensifying crackdown on protests that began in late 2025 and continued into 2026. Human rights defenders have documented widespread arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and the use of lethal force against demonstrators, including children and young activists. Amnesty International and other advocacy groups report that security forces have employed tactics such as internet blackouts, arrests from hospitals, and threats against medical personnel who treat the wounded.

The crackdown has drawn condemnation from international observers, who note that using hospitals as instruments of repression constitutes a grave breach of both human rights and international humanitarian norms.

Reports indicate that wounded protesters are increasingly reluctant to seek treatment due to fear of arrest or violence, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Eyewitnesses also describe harrowing conditions in overwhelmed emergency wards, where medical staff are struggling to cope with an influx of victims while under threat from security forces.

Calls for Independent Investigation

Human rights advocates are urging the global community to demand accountability and transparency from Iranian authorities. They argue that the alleged killings inside hospitals, denial of medical care, and targeting of healthcare workers represent systematic abuses that merit independent investigation and international scrutiny. Until such inquiries are conducted, these claims remain deeply alarming indications of the extent to which the crackdown on dissent has eroded basic protections for civilians and violated core international norms.