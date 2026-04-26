Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made a second visit to Islamabad in two days, returning from Oman for a brief transit stop before heading to Moscow. The visit is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts for US-Iran peace talks.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday evening returned to Islamabad following his recent diplomatic engagements in Oman, according to Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

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According to IRIB, Araghchi landed here after his one-day trip to Oman. This is Araghchi's second visit to the Pakistani capital in two days, and he is expected to continue onwards to Moscow after concluding his brief stop in Pakistan. According to CNN, citing Iranian sources, Araghchi travelled from Oman to Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad. The visit is described as a short transit stop before his departure to Russia.

Diplomatic Efforts for US-Iran Peace

According to Geo News, citing sources, Araghchi's return to Pakistan is part of diplomatic efforts to continue to sustain the US-Iran peace talks, despite US President Donald Trump cancelling the planned visit of his representatives to Islamabad.

Araghchi earlier departed from Pakistan's capital of Islamabad late on Saturday before sharing a framework aimed at "permanently ending" the ongoing conflict with the United States in West Asia, outlining its position during discussions with the Pakistani leadership.

In a post on X, following his departure from Islamabad after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Araghchi said that Iran had shared its position on a workable framework to permanently end the war and added that it remains to be seen whether the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy. "Shared Iran's position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," the Iranian FM said in his post.

The Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, departed Islamabad earlier after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, leaving Pakistan's ambitious claims of brokering a US-Iran peace deal as part of the second round of negotiations in tatters. According to a statement issued by Araghchi on Telegram, the Iranian Foreign Minister explained Iran's "principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war" against the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side.

Discussions in Oman

Earlier in the day, Araghchi held high-level talks in Muscat with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman at Al-Baraka Palace, where discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts to address ongoing tensions in West Asia, Iranian state media, Press TV reported.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed the Omani leadership on Tehran's perspective regarding recent regional developments, while also appreciating Oman's mediation efforts and role in promoting dialogue. Sultan Haitham, in turn, underscored Oman's continued commitment to mediation and emphasised the importance of diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability, Press TV reported.