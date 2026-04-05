Iranian drone strikes targeted critical infrastructure in Kuwait, hitting power generation and water desalination facilities. The attacks caused significant material damage and forced two electricity units to shut down. However, Kuwaiti officials reported no casualties and confirmed that overall electricity and water services remained stable.

Iranian drone strikes targeted critical infrastructure in Kuwait, hitting power generation and water desalination facilities and causing significant material damage, according to official statements and multiple international reports.

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The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed that “one of the power generation and water desalination stations was subjected to an attack… resulting in material damage.”

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Authorities said the strikes forced the shutdown of two electricity-generating units as emergency teams were deployed under contingency plans to contain the damage and maintain operations. Despite the impact on infrastructure, the government stressed that there were no casualties and that broader electricity and water services remained stable.

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Additional reports indicated that the attacks were part of a wider wave of Iranian drone and missile strikes across Kuwait, targeting key energy and industrial sites, including oil facilities and ministry complexes, triggering fires and emergency evacuations.

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Kuwait’s response highlighted its preparedness, with officials stating that technical teams acted swiftly to manage the situation and ensure continued service efficiency. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly blamed Israel for the incident, reflecting the complex and escalating regional conflict dynamics.

The strikes underscore growing risks to Gulf infrastructure, particularly desalination plants that are vital for water supply in the region. Analysts warn that continued targeting of such facilities could have severe humanitarian and economic consequences amid the ongoing Iran-linked conflict.

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