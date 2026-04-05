Iranian analyst Elham Abedini states the Mideast conflict will persist until the US and Israel accept their 'hegemony' is over. Tehran has defied a US ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz and claimed to have shot down a US fighter jet.

'Hegemony in this region is over'

Iranian journalist and international relations analyst Elham Abedini has stated that the ongoing regional conflict will not conclude until the United States and Israel recognise that their "hegemony" in the Middle East is over. Speaking to ANI, Abedini addressed the current geopolitical friction, stating, "We notice what the United States and the Israeli regime want from us. These are just reminders of colonialism and imperialism. Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz and maritime activity in this region would never be the same as it was before the war, and the 47 years of hospitality in the region are just over."

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Regarding the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough, Abedini emphasised that Tehran is seeking more than a temporary pause in hostilities. "The important issue about diplomatic talks or any ceasefire is that the United States accept that this kind of hegemony in this region is over. This war would not end until the United States and the Israeli regime understand this issue. What is obvious is that any ceasefire, any talks to a ceasefire, would lead us to a temporary ceasefire, not a stable peace. This is not what Iranians and Iranian officials want," she added.

Tehran Defies Trump's Ultimatum

These remarks come as Iran's central military command dismissed a 48-hour ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump, who threatened the destruction of the nation's essential infrastructure should a peace agreement not be reached, Al Jazeera reported. The US leader warned of severe military consequences if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Responding to the ultimatum, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, representing the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Headquarters, characterised the American president's rhetoric as "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."

The defiant stance from Tehran follows a post by President Trump on his Truth Social platform, which served as a stern reminder of a previous deadline. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

Sharp Pivot from Diplomatic Window

The escalating rhetoric marks a sharp pivot from earlier diplomatic windows. On March 26, Trump had stated he was pausing strikes on energy infrastructure until April 6, 2026, claiming the extension came as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and that negotiations were "going very well."

Iran Asserts Military Capabilities

On the military front, Iran on Saturday asserted it will "achieve complete control" of its airspace after claiming to have shot down multiple US fighter jets, according to Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). While the spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters described Friday as a "Black Friday and a disgrace" for US and Israeli forces, US official sources confirmed to CNN only the downing of an "F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet."

Commenting on these reports of a US fighter jet being shot down, Abedini told ANI, "Iran's ambition is to win this war comprehensively. We know our strengths and weaknesses. The United States and the Israeli regime don't understand their weaknesses. We want peace and stability in the region, not just for Iran, but for all countries in the region. Our final aim is to force the United States and the Israeli regime to evacuate and flee the region."

'We will achieve complete control of our country's skies'

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, as quoted by IRIB, stated that the "steadfast and brave warriors of Islam" delivered accurate strikes against enemy aircraft. "We had previously announced that we would show our abilities on the field. The enemy should know that we are equipped with modern air defence systems that have been built by the proud and knowledgeable youth of this country and are being unveiled one after another in the field. We will definitely achieve complete control of our country's skies and prove to the world the infernal enemy's inhumanity more than ever before," the spokesperson said.

Additionally, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ashura unit told Tasnim News Agency that the "ultimate victor in the war is the Iranian nation." The commander noted that the expectation of the Iranian people is a "direct confrontation with the policies of America and the Zionist regime," and that "officials must stand alongside the people."