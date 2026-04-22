Iran showcased advanced ballistic missiles, including the Ghadr and long-range Khorramshahr-4, during nationwide pro-government rallies. This public display was a signal of military strength amid high tensions with the US and regional rivals. State media described it as a demonstration of Iran's defensive readiness and strategic capabilities.

Iran displayed some of its most advanced ballistic missiles, including the Ghadr and Khorramshahr-4, during nationwide pro-government rallies, sending a fresh signal of military strength as tensions with the United States and regional rivals remain high.

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Video and images broadcast during the demonstrations showed missile launchers moving through large crowds in Tehran and other cities, with supporters waving national flags and chanting in support of the government. The display was widely interpreted as a message that Iran intends to maintain its deterrence posture even while diplomatic uncertainty continues.

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According to state-run Fars News Agency, the missile showcase was meant to demonstrate that Iran remains prepared to defend itself against any future military escalation. Iranian state-linked media described the event as a reminder of the country’s strategic capabilities and readiness.

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Footage from the rallies showed the long-range Khorramshahr-4, one of Iran’s most advanced ballistic missiles, alongside the Ghadr, a medium-range system that has been central to Tehran’s missile arsenal for years. The public display of both systems at a political event was unusual and immediately drew international attention.

Military analysts say the Khorramshahr-4 is capable of carrying a heavy warhead over a range of around 2,000 kilometers, giving Iran the ability to project power well beyond its borders. The missile has increasingly become a symbol of Iran’s effort to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing.

Iranian officials did not announce any immediate change in military posture, but the public display appeared timed to reinforce a message of resilience during a period of fragile diplomacy.

The rallies come as indirect negotiations with Washington remain uncertain and regional tensions continue to shape security calculations across the Gulf. By putting its most visible missile systems on display in public, Tehran appears to be underscoring that even amid diplomatic pressure, it wants adversaries to remember the scale of its missile capability.

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