Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned Gulf countries that their oil production will be targeted if their territories are used for attacks against Tehran. This threat has heightened global energy market concerns, as the region is a critical oil supplier.

Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday issued a sharp warning to Gulf countries, cautioning that any nation allowing its territory or military facilities to be used for fresh attacks against Tehran could face severe consequences for regional energy production.

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The warning came from Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who said, “The southern neighbours should know that if their geography and facilities are used in the service of the enemies to attack the Iranian nation, they should bid farewell to oil production in the Middle East.”

The statement has heightened concerns across global energy markets because the Gulf region remains central to international oil supply. Any threat to production or shipping routes could trigger immediate volatility in crude prices and wider economic disruption.

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Trump's warning

The latest warning comes even as US President Donald Trump extended the temporary ceasefire with Iran to give diplomacy more time. However, Washington has continued its naval blockade around Iranian ports, a move Tehran continues to describe as a violation of the truce.

Iran has repeatedly accused some regional governments of quietly supporting military operations against it while publicly calling for restraint. Tehran now appears to be signaling that any deeper involvement by neighboring states could directly affect the region’s most valuable economic asset — oil.

The warning also places countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar under greater pressure as they try to avoid being pulled deeper into the crisis. Analysts say even without direct military action, such rhetoric alone can unsettle investors and increase fears of supply disruptions through critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

With peace talks still uncertain, Iran’s latest message shows that energy security may remain the biggest pressure point in the escalating regional standoff.

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