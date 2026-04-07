Iran's First VP Mohammad Reza Aref dismissed President Trump's 'Stone Age' rhetoric, asserting Iran's historical resilience. This follows Trump's threats of a massive aerial campaign to destroy Iran's infrastructure over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a defiant response to recent threats from the United States, Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has dismissed the aggressive posture of US President Donald Trump, asserting the enduring nature of the Iranian state. Writing in a post on X, Aref countered the escalated rhetoric from Washington by highlighting Iran's deep historical roots, stating, "Iran is not a mere 'incident' in history, but history itself."

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Tehran Vows to 'Stand Firm'

The First Vice-President further suggested that the current threats would fail to undermine the country's stability, drawing a parallel between modern tensions and past challenges. "A civilisation that has weathered the storms and delusions of ill-wishers for thousands of years does not tremble at the Stone Age rhetoric of Trump," he affirmed. Aref outlined Tehran's intended course of action in the face of international pressure, declaring, "Our response to the enemy's savagery is to stand firm on national interests and rely on the inner strength of the great Iranian nation."

Trump Vows to Bomb Iran 'Back to the Stone Ages'

This sharp rebuttal from Tehran follows a significant hardening of Washington's military posture. Last week, President Donald Trump issued a severe warning to Iran, vowing a massive aerial campaign. During a prime-time national address, the President declared his intent to bomb Iran with enough force to send "them back to the Stone Ages where they belong".

Further intensifying this rhetoric on Wednesday, President Trump reiterated that the United States is prepared to execute strikes that would literally bomb the country "back to the stone ages". This aggressive stance was immediately reinforced by his senior military leadership; minutes later, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth doubled down on that rhetoric with a short post on X that only said, "Back to the Stone Age."

Detailing the projected timeline and scale of the proposed military action, Trump specified the window for these operations during his address. Referring to Iran, he stated, "We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks, we're going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong." Despite the threat of overwhelming force, the President indicated that a diplomatic exit remains a possibility, adding that "discussions are ongoing" and the conflict could end over the same period.

'A Whole Civilisation Will Die': Trump Warns Amid Regime Change Hints

However, as the deadline for military action against Tehran approaches, President Trump has issued a series of provocative statements suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump warned of the potential for unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran. "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure.

Despite this ominous warning, the President suggested that a new political reality might be emerging in Tehran. He claimed that "now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" Trump framed the current escalation as the culmination of a decades-long period of hostility, stating, "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end." The President ended his message with a note of support for the Iranian populace, writing, "God Bless the Great People of Iran!" as the world awaits the outcome of the 8:00 PM Eastern Time deadline.

Final Ultimatum Tied to Strait of Hormuz

This rhetoric underscores the final ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

On Monday, he further intensified the threat, stating the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

Emphasising that this is a "critical period", Trump noted that Washington has provided Tehran with the necessary time to reach an agreement to end the war, confirming he granted a 10-day window after a request for an extension. "They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said, reiterating that the ultimatum marks a final opportunity for Tehran to avoid total infrastructure collapse. (ANI)