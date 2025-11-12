Iran extended condolences to India over the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed eight people. Meanwhile, the NIA has formed a dedicated team to probe the incident as a terror attack by a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad module.

Iran on Wednesday offered formal condolences to India over the tragic blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed atleast eight lives and left several injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement, Esmail Baqaei, Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed the sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of India, with special regard to the families of the victims.

"In the aftermath of the explosion in New Delhi, Esmail Baqaei, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of India, particularly to the families of the victims," the Iranian Foreign Ministry posted on X.

"He expressed wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in this tragic incident," the ministry added. The message by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes amid growing global solidarity with India following the tragic blast in the national capital, which claimed atleast eight lives and left several injured.

NIA Takes Over Investigation

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror incident. Following the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident - a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will operate under the supervision of senior officers, including those of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to identify those responsible and uncover any broader network involved. Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.

The NIA team will investigate several angles, including "whether the explosion was intentional or accidental".

Details of the Blast

The explosion, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to several nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The explosion, which struck one of Delhi's busiest heritage zones, has prompted a nationwide security alert. (ANI)