Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi calls for national solidarity and "historic resistance" in Iran amid a military standoff. He urges unity, adherence to Khamenei's directives, and praises military and civil sectors for their sacrifice.

Amidst the ongoing regional conflict, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi has issued a call for national solidarity and persistence. According to the state broadcaster Press TV, the high-ranking cleric on Tuesday urged the Iranian people to maintain their "sacred and historic resistance" against what he described as the "front of infidelity and corruption" during the current military standoff.

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The Qom-based religious leader addressed a wide cross-section of society, including the general public and the armed forces, as the hostilities imposed on the Islamic Republic approach their 40th day. Press TV reported that the Ayatollah encouraged these groups to pursue their current trajectory with unwavering resolve, highlighting the gravity of the prolonged "US-Israeli war of aggression." Central to his message was a plea for internal stability and the "avoidance of any divisive issues." He stressed that the preservation of national unity is paramount, advising the public and officials alike to maintain strict adherence to the directives issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Praise for National Defenders and Civil Sector

In a comprehensive five-point address detailed by Press TV, the senior cleric extended his gratitude to the nation's "defenders," specifically praising the military, security, and Basij forces. He lauded their "self-sacrifice and unwavering faith" as the primary factors in upholding the country's independence and internal security during this period of heightened tension.

The Ayatollah also acknowledged the contributions of the civil sector, thanking medical personnel, emergency responders, and "popular revolutionary groups" for their dedicated service. According to Press TV, he emphasised that the "widespread and conscious presence of the people" has been the "great asset" required to neutralise foreign conspiracies and achieve national objectives.

Regional Context and Future Outlook

Shifting focus to the broader regional context, the cleric highlighted the impact of allied movements in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria. He described the actions of these resistance forces as a "manifestation of divine assistance" that has left opponents "bewildered and incapacitated" despite sustained external pressures.

The Grand Ayatollah admitted the reality of recent hardships but insisted that the Iranian nation currently holds the "upper hand on the battlefield and in the social arena." As noted by Press TV, he warned that while the "enemy will likely intensify pressures" to break the public spirit, he remains confident that the "steadfastness of the Iranian nation" will ultimately result in the defeat of their adversaries. (ANI)