India and South Korea signed a landmark MoU to boost cooperation in defence, cyber, and defence information. The pact was inked during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Seoul, marking a deepening of strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific.

In a significant move to bolster bilateral security ties, India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, targeting enhanced cooperation in the critical domains of defence, cyber and defence information. The agreement was signed during Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official visit to Seoul, in the presence of his South Korean counterpart, Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-Back.

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Deepening Strategic Cooperation

The MoU marks a deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Seoul, specifically focusing on modern warfare and intelligence challenges. The primary areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include collaboration on countering evolving cyber threats, protecting critical military infrastructure, and sharing best practices in digital defence and enhancing institutional mechanisms for information sharing to boost situational awareness and regional security.

Tribute at Seoul National Cemetery

Before the signing ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Seoul National Cemetery to pay tribute to South Korean servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for the nation, particularly during the Korean War. Singh laid floral tributes and observed a moment of silence at the national memorial site, underscoring the deep historical and emotional ties between the two nations.

Indo-Pacific Diplomatic Push

The stop in South Korea marks the second leg of a high-profile, two-nation tour undertaken by the Indian Defence Minister from May 18 to May 21. Leg 1 from May 18-19, Official visit to Vietnam to strengthen Southeast Asian security dynamics. Leg 2 from May 19-21, South Korea visit, kicked off on Tuesday upon his arrival in Seoul, where he was received by the Ambassador of India to the ROK, Gourangalal Das, and senior officials.

Detailing the broader vision behind the diplomatic push, Rajnath Singh shared on X. "I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

The newly signed MoU is expected to pave the way for more robust military-to-military engagement and a stronger defence industrial partnership between India and South Korea in the Indo-Pacific era. (ANI)