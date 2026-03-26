Iran claims to have shot down a US F-18 fighter jet, releasing a video as evidence. The United States has strongly denied the claim, calling it unverified propaganda. US Central Command officially stated that no American fighter aircraft have been shot down.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East conflict, Iran has claimed it successfully shot down a United States F-18 fighter jet, releasing a video it says shows the strike. However, the US has strongly disputed the claim, calling it misleading and unverified.

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According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “successfully targeted” an American F-18 jet during ongoing hostilities. The claim was accompanied by a video shared on social media platforms, allegedly showing a fighter aircraft being hit mid-air and losing altitude.

The footage, widely circulated online, appears to capture a dramatic aerial strike, with what looks like a missile impact on a fast-moving jet. Iranian outlets projected the video as evidence of their growing military capability and air defence strength in the ongoing conflict.

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However, US officials have cast serious doubt on the authenticity of the claim and the video. While Washington acknowledged heightened military activity in the region, it has not confirmed any loss of an F-18 aircraft. Instead, American authorities suggested that such claims could be part of information warfare aimed at shaping public perception.

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The latest claim follows a pattern of similar assertions from Tehran in recent days. Iran had earlier claimed it shot down a US F-15 fighter jet near the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that was categorically denied by the US Central Command (CENTCOM). In a statement on X, CENTCOM said:

“FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran.”

It added: “TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights… No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

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Despite rejecting the F-18 claim, US officials have acknowledged a separate incident involving an advanced F-35 stealth fighter jet. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base in the Middle East after sustaining damage during a mission over Iranian airspace. However, authorities stopped short of confirming whether it was hit by Iranian fire.

The conflicting narratives highlight the fog of war and the role of digital propaganda in modern conflicts. Analysts note that both sides are increasingly using social media to assert dominance, influence global opinion, and control the narrative.

As the conflict intensifies, such claims and counterclaims are likely to continue, making independent verification difficult. For now, while Iran maintains it struck a US fighter jet, Washington insists there is no evidence to support the claim—leaving the truth contested amid a rapidly evolving battlefield.

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