Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, asserted that recent West Asia escalations were caused by US and Israeli attacks. He said Iran acted in self-defence and has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions.

'US, Zionist Regime Responsible for Escalation'

Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said that Iran has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve tensions in West Asia, while blaming recent escalations on attacks by the United States and Israel to what he referred to as the "Zionist regime."

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Speaking to ANI, on the ongoing conflict, Motlagh said the situation escalated after Iran was attacked, adding that Tehran's response was carried out in self-defence. "If peace were to prevail in the region, the United States and the Zionist regime should not have attacked us," he said. "Clearly, they escalated the situation, and we responded accordingly. Therefore, they are responsible for increasing tensions and intensifying the conflict, not the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Iran's Stance on Diplomacy and Accountability

The Iranian envoy stressed that Tehran has long supported diplomatic engagement to address regional disputes. "Our country has shown from the outset that it seeks dialogue-based solutions and diplomacy. However, our adversaries have demonstrated that they are not committed to dialogue," Motlagh said.

He added that the attacks were carried out "without any legitimate legal justification or valid objective," placing Iran under "a broad crisis and significant pressures." Motlagh further said those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable and that the conditions set by Iranian national authorities must be fulfilled.

Iran Rejects Responsibility for Economic Fallout

Responding to a question on whether Iran bears responsibility for preventing a potential global economic crisis arising from the conflict, the consul general rejected the suggestion. "Under no circumstances. Those who attacked us are responsible, and we have acted solely in self-defence," he said, adding that despite warnings about wartime consequences, the attacks were still carried out.

"They should have considered the consequences of war."

'Hold the Aggressor Accountable'

Motlagh, while talking to ANI, called upon all countries to make the aggressor act in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. "They should play an active role by engaging in dialogue with the party that initiated the war and compel it to cease such actions worldwide. This issue is not limited to Iran. Throughout history, it has been witnessed repeatedly... In the past, they have destroyed whichever country they chose, using harsh measures... Today, however, they are confronted with a nation that stands resolutely in opposition. We therefore call on all countries, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, to hold them accountable, compel them to respond, and ensure that they do not carry out such unilateral actions against any country again," he said.