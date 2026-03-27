Iran has formally approached the United Nations over media reports alleging assassination plots against its senior leaders. The unverified claims reportedly implicate the United States and Israel. In a letter to the UN, Tehran expressed serious concern and sought diplomatic intervention.

Iran has formally approached the United Nations over media reports alleging plans to assassinate senior members of its leadership, escalating tensions amid an already volatile regional situation.

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In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani raised what he described as “serious concerns” regarding the alleged plots.

According to reports cited by Iranian state media, the alleged targets include Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The claims suggest that the plans are linked to the United States and Israel, though no independent verification has been publicly confirmed so far.

The communication to the UN highlights Iran’s growing alarm over what it perceives as direct threats to its top leadership. By formally raising the issue at the international level, Tehran appears to be seeking both global attention and diplomatic intervention to address the reported risks.

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Iran’s move comes at a time of heightened geopolitical strain in West Asia, with tensions already running high due to ongoing conflicts and military posturing in the region. Analysts say such allegations, whether confirmed or not, could further complicate diplomatic efforts and increase the risk of escalation.

The report by Press TV, cited in coverage, underscores Tehran’s position that these alleged plans represent a serious violation of international norms and could destabilise the region further. However, officials from the United States and Israel have not publicly responded to the specific claims mentioned in the reports.

The development is likely to be closely watched at the United Nations Security Council, where any escalation involving senior political figures could trigger urgent diplomatic discussions.

As tensions simmer, Iran’s outreach to the UN signals an attempt to internationalise the issue, even as questions remain over the credibility and implications of the reported assassination plots.

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