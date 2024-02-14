Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit

    A recent investigation uncovers a troubling trend as influencers capitalize on the Israel-Gaza conflict by spreading misinformation for personal gain. These influencers are accused of manipulating facts, feeding into the chaos surrounding the war, and jeopardizing the public's understanding of the complex situation.

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    The Israel-Gaza conflict in the Middle East which began in October last year has created havoc. However, for some, it has also brought increased profit as a result of false narratives. A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) revealed shocking developments taking place on X formerly Twitter.

    Influencers have been spreading fake and sensationalist news of the Israel-Gaza conflict to increase their payout from X. The Elon Musk-headed company brought sweeping changes to the platform after a hostile takeover last year bringing a revenue program for content creators a.k.a influencers.

    The X pays a monthly revenue for anyone having a premium account on the platform based on engagement and views. However, for a premium account, users need to have at least 500 followers and have to pay an $8 monthly fee. Many influencers having large followers have found the scheme high.

    Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said, “Cynical pay-for-play controversialists today deliberately induce anger for engagement to game Musk's platform into giving them more visibility, and therefore more revenue for their views.

    Musk created a topsy-turvy platform on which authoritative sources struggle to be heard above the noise -- while liars and hate actors are put on a pedestal, generating revenue for themselves and the platform.”

    Jackson Hinkle, a content creator on X, has been caught spreading fake and sensationalist news by fact-checkers. The American shared a video claiming it was the footage of Iran attacking US military bases in Iraq. A fact check found the video to be of an attack on Iraq's Kurdistan region.

    Many such content creators have cropped up sharing sensationalist and fake news on popular narratives. The dangerous trend has facilitated many joining the bandwagon spamming comment sections of popular posts to broaden their outreach.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April avv

    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April

    Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated October 7 attack spotted in Gaza Tunnel, claims Israel (WATCH) snt

    Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated October 7 attack spotted in Gaza Tunnel, claims Israel (WATCH)

    Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH)

    Putin would be assassinated Elon Musk on why Russian President will not back out of Ukraine (WATCH)

    'Putin would be assassinated if...' Elon Musk on why Russian President will not back out of Ukraine (WATCH)

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam AJR

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Former Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder osf

    Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder

    Rajya Sabha elections: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain for Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain & GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka for RS Election 2024

    Pepsi wale momos This viral food combination leaves netizens in shocked take a look at reactions watch viral video gcw

    'Pepsi wale momos...' This food combination leaves netizens in shocked; Watch viral video

    Football Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling osf

    Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling

    7 lucky plants to keep inside your living room RBA EAI

    7 lucky plants to keep inside your living room

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon